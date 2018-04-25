Donald Trump’s First State Dinner Features Star-Studded Guest List

A fancy menu and a guest list of big names is what's happening at the White House for Trump's first state dinner.

Anyone who has listened to things that President Donald Trump has said in the past will know that he’s been against state dinners at the White House, but that appears to have changed. On Tuesday evening, the president hosted French President Emanuel Macron and French First Lady Brigette Macron at his first one ever. Not only does the guest list consist of a number of big names, but things are going to be kept upscale with a menu for the ages.

While some may look at this year’s guest list and think it doesn’t compare to those of the state dinners held by Barack Obama, George Bush, or Bill Clinton, but it’s still impressive.

As reported by CNN, media mogul Rupert Murdoch is there with his wife, Jerry Hall. Apple Vice President Lisa Jackson and Apple CEO Tim Cook arrived at the state dinner together before Olympic curler John Shuster and women’s hockey player Meghan Duggan arrived.

The Olympians made sure to bring their gold medals with them.

It’s a rather lengthy guest list, but there are certain names that definitely stand out and Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards is one of them. Many may feel it isn’t shocking to have Edwards and his wife there, but none of the top four Democratic leaders in Congress received an invitation.

As the rest of the state dinner party started arriving, the White House began filling up with some of the biggest names in politics from around the world. Here are just some of those who were spotted arriving on Tuesday night.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and his wife, Louise Linton

RNC Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel

David Rubinstein – billionaire

French Ambassador to the U.S. Gerard Araud

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger

Maine Gov. Paul LePage

Holding hands out on the White House steps, the President and Melania Trump greeted the Macrons as they arrived for the dinner. With around 100 to 150 guests expected for the event, there will be a menu showcasing American cuisine but with slight touches of French cooking.

Whet your appetite. WH announces menu for Tuesday night’s State Dinner for French Pres and Mme Macron: pic.twitter.com/AHzVE9iUlN — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) April 23, 2018

As reported by PEOPLE, a press release from the Office of the First Lady explained the meaning behind the menu as it is to “celebrate the wondrous first harvest of spring, using greens from the White House kitchen garden.” Along with that, Hillary Clinton’s China is being used for the state dinner.

President Donald Trump may have spoken out against state dinners at the White House in the past, but the time has come for him to have one of his very own. There is a very famous guest list filling up the halls and they are preparing to dine on a menu that will mix the best of both worlds from American and French cuisine. It’s an event that is drawing attention from around the entire globe and the fourteenth time the White House has hosted France for a state dinner.