Melania Trump Dons White Skirt Suit With Huge Hat Ahead Of State Dinner

First Lady Melania Trump’s sleek white outfit complete with a big white hat ahead of President Donald Trump’s first state dinner caught the internet’s attention today.

The president and the first lady welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and French first lady Brigitte Macron to the White House, and Melania’s stylish white outfit made quite a fashion statement.

The look consisted of an asymmetrical belted Michael Kors blazer and matching pencil skirt, which she topped with a wide-brimmed matching white hat created by French-born designer Herve Pierre. Pierre also designed the first lady’s inaugural ball gown.

Today reported that state dinners are the most elaborate White House events, and former first ladies said they stressed out as much or more about hosting these events than they did about their own wedding days.

Because this is her first state dinner as first lady, no doubt she knew that she’d face plenty of scrutiny over all the details including her ensemble. However, she appeared calm as she greeted her French counterpart.

According to a Hollywood Reporter article, some people felt the first lady channeled either Beyonce in Lemonade or Celine Dion. Still, others on social media drew comparisons to actress Michelle Pfeiffer in Scarface.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

The hat did manage to cause the president a bit of difficulty as he tried to kiss his wife during the French president’s arrival ceremony, and he ultimately settled for a more French version with a faux kiss on either cheek.

The first lady often chooses white, the color that symbolizes women’s suffrage, as one of her go-to colors. Earlier this year she donned a white Dior pantsuit for the State of the Union address, which also delighted the internet at the time.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

After the arrival ceremony, Melania and French first lady Brigitte Macron, who also wore white, toured the National Gallery of Art together.