Britney Spears Shows Off Killer Bod In Instagram Workout Video

Britney Spears took to Instagram and promoted her new concert tour by posting a workout video.

Britney Spears is doing it again. The pop music sensation took to her Instagram today to post a workout video that shows off her killer bod. Britney explained the impromptu video when she captioned it, “switching up my workout routine in the gym as I get ready for the #PieceOfMe Tour!!”

The Piece of Me concert began back in 2013 when she took up residency at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. The concert venue proved to be profitable and, as a result, Britney Spears extended her contract. Spear’s contract with Planet Hollywood has officially wrapped up with a final Piece of Me concert on New Year’s Eve, 2017.

According to Billboard, the Piece of Me performance, featuring many of Britney Spears’s most iconic songs, was named “Best of Las Vegas” on two separate occasions. After 250 awe-inspiring performances, and four years at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, Britney Spears has decided it’s time to take the show on the road.

The mega-star will be kicking off her Piece of Me tour in Maryland on July 12. Britney’s concert tour will travel across the United States. Spears will also make appearances this summer in the U.K. and Europe. Gearing up for a summer concert tour most certainly means getting into pristine shape. The workout video posted on Instagram this afternoon shows Britney Spears doing just that.

Social media began buzzing the moment the workout was posted. Britney’s fans showed excitement for both her new tour announcement and her knockout figure. Instagram followers of Britney Spears complimented her workout body, calling her “The Queen” and mentioning that she is looking better than she ever has. Fans from around the world took a moment to weigh in.

This isn’t the first time the singing sensation has made reference to the new Piece of Me concert tour. Britney Spears began to promote her tour on social media back in January. She posted a note on Instagram early this year mentioning how excited she was to announce her Piece of Me tour to her fans. At that time, Spears stated, “see you guys this summer.”

Those who have seen Britney’s Piece of Me performance at Planet Hollywood have given nothing but rave reviews. If you haven’t yet seen pop music sensation Britney Spears in concert, tickets for the upcoming tour are for sale now at all major ticket retailers.