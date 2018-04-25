Disney’s Marvel-Inspired ‘Big Hero 6: The Series’ Debuts This June

The premiere weekend includes the voice talents of Stan Lee, Gordon Ramsay, and Maya Rudolph

The big news coming from San Fransokyo is that Disney Channel’s new animated show, Big Hero 6: The Series, will debut on the weekend of June 9 and 10. Based on the 2014 Academy-Award-winning Disney movie which was loosely based on a Marvel comic book created by Man of Action, Big Hero 6 continues the adventures and friendship of a young prodigy and his inflatable robot. The new show features 14-year-old Hiro, Baymax the robot, and their college-aged friends, Wasabi, Honey Lemon, Go Go, and Fred, as they aim to protect the great city of San Fransokyo using a variety of techno gadgets.

The movie, Big Hero 6, was Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 54th animated feature (and first to be paired with Marvel) that was directed by Don Hall and Chris Williams. The new series is directed by Ben Juwono who worked on Netflix’s The Adventures of Puss in Boots and Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man and written by Paiman Kalayeh (Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero), Mark McCorkle (creator of Kim Possible), and Robert Schooley (Lila and Stitch: The Series).

Although tailored for a young audience, parents will appreciate the voice cast for the show which features many of the actors who lent their talent to the original movie. The cast of Big Hero 6 includes Maya Rudolph as Aunt Cass, Ryan Potter as Hiro, Scott Adsit as Baymax, Jamie Chung as Go Go, Alan Tudyk as Alistair Krei, Khary Payton as Wasabi, Genesis Rodriguez as Honey Lemon, Brooks Wheelan as Fred, David Shaughnessy as Heathcliff, and Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee as Fred’s dad. Recurring guest voice cast includes Jenifer Lewis as Professor Granville, Haley Tju as Karmi, Andrew Scott as Obake, and Andy Richter as Globby.

Big Hero 6 The Series will have its super premiere on June 9 on @DisneyChannel: https://t.co/vNYXxU4tMr pic.twitter.com/xqgNHmOiD9 — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) April 24, 2018

Additional voices for the Marvel cartoon are provided by Gordon Ramsay and Alton Brown as a pair of cooking competition participants. Daniel Henney and James Cromwell reprise their feature film roles as Hiro’s brother Tadashi and Professor Callaghan, respectively. Other voice performers include Susan Sullivan as Fred’s mother, John Michael Higgins as Fred’s sidekick robot Mini-Max, Diedrich Bader as pompous local TV reporter Bluff Dunder, Sean Giambrone as Fred’s geeky archrival Richardson Mole, Naoko Mori as thief-for-hire Momakase, Lucas Neff as fast-food mascot Noodle Burger Boy, and Mara Wilson as self-made billionaire Liv Amara.

Fans of the Big Hero 6 movie were treated to a short made-for-TV movie, Baymax Returns, last November. Before the launch of the new show, the robot will appear in a few shorts on Disney Channel, DisneyNOW, and Disney Channel on YouTube beginning on May 31.

Big Hero 6: The Series debuts with back-to-back episodes on June 9 and 10 beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Disney Channel, DisneyNOW, and Disney Channel VOD platforms. It is rated TVY7-FV.