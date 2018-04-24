Miranda Lambert Moves On From Anderson East With Evan Felker, According To ‘Us Weekly’

Miranda Lambert hasn't had the best of luck with relationships.

People have been rooting for Miranda Lambert ever since she broke up with now-ex-husband Blake Shelton, and fans thought she’d found true love with musician Anderson East.

Recently, however, the couple of two years called it quits, but rather than wallow in her sorrows, the country songstress has moved on from the “Satisfy Me” singer into the arms of Evan Felker, the lead singer of the alt-folk band Turnpike Troubadours.

According to Us Weekly, who was the first to break the story, Miranda Lambert and Evan Felker first met when the Turnpike Troubadours were announced as the opening band for Lambert on her Livin’ Like Hippies tour, which kicked off in January.

The ever-reliable “source” told the outlet that the duo “were very much involved,” adding that while neither one set out to have a romantic relationship — least of all with each other — the love connection “just happened,” and for right now at least, the two are very happy together.

Lambert also revealed to the source that she and Anderson East split up because they were spending too much time apart, and eventually, that caused irreparable damage to their relationship.

This isn’t the first time that Miranda Lambert has moved on quickly from a relationship. In fact, the outlet revealed, she shacked up with Anderson East just weeks after her split from her now-ex-husband, Blake Shelton, was confirmed.

Lambert and Shelton were married for four years before they called it quits.

For Felker’s part, he doesn’t exactly have the best of luck with relationships, either; just before he got with Lambert, he had been married to his soon-to-be-ex-wife, Staci Nelson, since 2016.

When Nelson received word that Miranda Lambert and her husband were shacking up on the road, “she had no choice” but to file for divorce.

Felker, however, denies Nelson’s claims of infidelity and instead contests that it was Felker — not Nelson — that first filed for divorce, and didn’t begin having an affair with Lambert until after he filed for divorce.

Congratulations to Miranda @JackIngram and Jon Randall for winning Song of the Year for #TINMAN at the @ACMawards!!

Listen here: https://t.co/MwKBJCvqHh – Team ML pic.twitter.com/mByNnYy6o3 — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) April 16, 2018

A representative for Miranda Lambert didn’t return Us Weekly‘s request for comment at the time the story went to press.