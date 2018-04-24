‘Mob Psycho 100’ Manga English Translation, Live-Action Netflix Movie, To Release Ahead Of Anime’s Season 2

The 'Mob Psycho 100' manga is getting an official English translation, a live-action movie, and a second season.

The Mob Psycho 100 manga series is getting quite a bit of attention starting in 2018. The success of the Mob Psycho 100 anime has led to the announcement of an English translation for the Mob Psycho 100 manga. What’s more, the release date for the Mob Psycho 100 live-action movie has been set by the U.S. Netflix.

According to Crunchyroll News, comics publisher Dark Horse announced plans to release an English translation of the first volume of the Mob Psycho 100 manga on October 24, 2018. The Japanese manga actually ended in 2017 and Volume 16 is scheduled to release in April of 2018.

For those not already familiar with the story, this is how it is described.

“It’s not easy being an exorcist, but when you’re a first-rate fraud like Reigen ghostbusting is a lucrative business, especially when you have an underpaid teen psychic to do your dirty work! Enter Shigeo, aka ‘Mob’—Reigen’s student assistant whose powers keep them in business. Powers Shigeo keeps a tight lock on because when this kid’s repressed emotions reach level 100, it can unleash more psychic energy than either of them can handle!”

Fans can pre-order the English translation of the manga on Amazon right now. The manga series was written and drawn by the artist ONE, who won the 2017 Shogakukan Prize for Best Shonen Manga for his efforts. ONE is also known for being the creator of the One Punch Man series, which also received an anime adaptation.

Mob Psycho 100 Live-Action Movie Release Date On Netflix

The live-action Mob Psycho 100 movie directed by Koichi Sakamoto already premiered on Netflix Japan on January 12, 2018, but Netflix U.S. announced that the United States would also receive an English subtitled version of the movie on May 22, 2018. Fans can check out the announcement video released by Netflix, which also features multiple other upcoming TV shows and movies available from the streaming giant.

The live-action Mob Psycho 100 movie features Kazuki Namioka as Reigen, Tatsuomi Hamada as Mob, Yuki Yoda as Tsubomi, and Akio Ohtsuka as Dimple.

Reigen is getting his own OVA episode. Studio Bones / 'Mob Psycho 100' Anime TV Still

Mob Psycho 100 Season 2 Of The Anime Is Coming Next

Mob Psycho 100 Season 2 was confirmed to be greenlit for production during a 2018 event held by Studio Bones.The same staff at anime studio B at Bones will return for Mob Psycho 100 Season 2, but otherwise not much is known about their plans.

Studio Bones also released an OVA episode called Mob Psycho 100 Reigen: The Miraculous Unknown Psychic. The 60-minute compilation movie retells the story of the first season by having Reigen decide to write an autobiography. As such, about a quarter of the movie is composed of new animation sequences.

The Mob Psycho 100 Season 2 release date has not yet been announced, but studio Bones could conceivably complete the second season by late 2018 or some time in 2019. Meanwhile, English-speaking fans can read ahead in the Mob Psycho 100 manga thanks to Dark Horse.