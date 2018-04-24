2018 ‘Batman Ninja’ Movie: English Dub Trailers Release Online — Watch The Animated ‘Batman Ninja’ Anime Now

Anime studio Kamikaze Douga produced the 'Batman Ninja' anime, and now WB Animation has released two video trailers showing off the English dub.

The 2018 Batman Ninja movie may catch some English-speaking fans by surprise. Anime studio Kamikaze Douga is mostly known for doing the opening and ending animations for other Japanese studios’ anime series, although they became famous (or perhaps infamous?) for the 2018 anime series Pop Team Epic. Now, the studio has been handed one of the most well-known DC Comics franchises in the world.

The Batman Ninja anime movie first debuted back in March at WonderCon 2018 in Anaheim, California. As might be expected, Batman’s nemesis the Joker plays a crucial role but the epic journey starts when Gorilla Grodd’s time displacement machine transports many of Batman’s worst enemies to feudal Japan. The villains quickly take over land and become feudal lords that rule the divided land. The Joker assumes the position of leader among the warring factions.

Fortunately, Batman is transported along with several allies into the past, as well. Batman’s gadgets and vehicles like the Batmobile are his trademark method for dealing with his insane foes, but in this case, the playboy billionaire forgot to pack all his toys for the time travel trip. Batman’s high-tech weaponry is quickly exhausted almost immediately, so Batman ends up relying on his intellect, some good ol’ ninja swords, and his allies the Catwoman, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Robin. This ninja Batman must restore order to the land and figure out how to get back to the future.

The full English voice cast includes names that fans will recognize from Batman video games and other animated Batman movies.

Roger Craig Smith (Batman: Arkham Origins video game) as Batman

Tony Hale as the Joker

Grey Griffin as Catwoman

Tara Strong (Batgirl in Batman: The Killing Joke) as both Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy

Fred Tatasciore as Gorilla Grodd and Deathstroke

Yuri Lowenthal as Robin

Adam Croasdell as Nightwing and Alfred

Will Friedle as Red Robin and Red Hood

Tom Kenny as Penguin

Eric Bauza as Two-Face

It’s hard to tell from screenshots, but the ‘Batman Ninja’ anime was done using CGI. Warner Bros. Animation / 'Batman Ninja' Movie

The Batman Ninja release date is scheduled for April 24, 2018, but the Batman Ninja movie will only be available through digital purchases at first. You can purchase and download the movie through Amazon, iTunes, or even PlayStation (PlayStation Plus members get a 10 percent discount). The Batman Ninja Blu-ray and DVD release on May 8 in the U.S. and May 14 in the UK. You can pre-order it on Amazon if you want. The Japanese language version will hit theaters in Japan starting on June 15, 2018.

For an extra laugh, check out the Batman Ninja trailer that features characters from Pop Team Epic.