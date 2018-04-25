Caroline threw an epic party in the desert for friends and family

Fans of Ladies of London might miss the show, but they can get periodic glimpses into the life of one of the former Ladies of London, Caroline Stanbury, and her new fabulous life in Dubai via her Instagram page and her Instagram stories. Caroline Stanbury always threw a fabulous party when she was living in England, and the move to a new continent hasn’t slowed down her urge to entertain. Over the weekend Caroline Stanbury invited friends and family to a fete in the desert complete with camels and fire dancers.

Even though Ladies of London has taken a break, Bravo still keeps tabs on the former London ladies to tell fans what’s going on in their lives. Caroline Stanbury made a big move along with her husband and three kids from London to Dubai, and packed up her fabulousness and took it with her. Fans who follow Stanbury on Instagram get regular updates of what she and her family are up to in Dubai.

Caroline Stanbury’s party in the Dubai desert last weekend included her parents who were visiting from England along with her twin sons, 8, and her daughter, Yasmine, 12.

Party-goers spent the day in the Dubai desert with the chance to ride camels and party with Caroline Stanbury. As darkness fell, Stanbury served an elegant candlelight dinner, according to Bravo.

“By the time night fell, Caroline [Stanbury] had gathered a group of pals for a dreamy, candlelit dinner at a table that was elegantly decorated in white. The decor itself was show-stopping — but the fire dancer who showed up later might have been even more eye-catching.”

Caroline Stanbury Shows Fans Her Dubai Life On Instagram

People Magazine says it didn’t take Stanbury long to put her stamp on her new home in Dubai. Stanbury’s new home with husband Cem and their three children is in a villa named Al Barari which has a seven-bedroom suite complete with spa, gym, pool, lush gardens, and “an amazing restaurant.”

“Al Barari was discreet, secure and has everything I need. So if I really want to be lazy I don’t have to move!”

Stanbury’s Life In Dubai Is More Chill Than Her Life On Ladies Of London

But Caroline Stanbury seems to have put London lady Caroline on hold (sure, she comes out now and then), and has instead opted for a more relaxed life in Dubai.