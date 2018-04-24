’90 Day Fiance’: Jorge Has A New Baby, And It’s Not With Anfisa

The '90 Day Fiance' star has just announced that he's a dad, but his wife isn't the baby mama.

90 Day Fiance star Jorge Nava allegedly has a baby on the way, and the baby mama isn’t his wife Anfisa.

In Touch Weekly was the first to break the news about Jorge’s impending fatherhood, and was quick to note that his wife Anfisa — who was also his co-star on 90 Day Fiance — can’t be pregnant, because, in all of her Instagram pictures (both recent and past), she’s shown off both a flat tummy and enjoying a few alcoholic beverages.

But in the trailer announcing the upcoming season premiere of 90 Day Fiance, Jorge can be seen talking with a woman on speakerphone, and Anfisa is sitting right next to him as he talks.

Jorge tells the woman that he’s “happy to take a DNA test” to prove that her child was fathered by him. Jorge also acknowledges that, if the test turns out a certain way, he will officially be the father of a little girl.

While Jorge seems to be okay with his impending fatherhood, Anfisa isn’t as thrilled with the news of her impending step-mommy-hood, and admits in her taped confessional that her marriage to Jorge is over if, indeed, it is proven that he fathered a child outside of their marriage.

Anfisa revealed that the couple went to therapy last year, shortly after the so-called “tell-all” special revealed that the couple was constantly at loggerheads with one another. And even though their marriage is still intact, as of this writing, it is very much in jeopardy and could reasonably be considered on life support. If this baby girl turns out to be Jorge’s, this will definitely prove to be the final nail in the proverbial coffin.

The news about the 90 Day Fiance couple being in “honeymoon hell” isn’t surprising, considering that late last year, the late YouTube sensation Stevie Ryan alleged that she had an affair with Jorge shortly after he got married to Anfisa.

Since Stevie Ryan is dead, it couldn’t have been her that was on the other end of the speakerphone conversation. What’s more, Stevie Ryan didn’t leave any children behind when she died.

So, the mystery of Jorge’s baby mama is, as of right now, unsolved.

However, when 90 Day Fiance returns to TLC on May 20, we fully expect to have all the answers.