When Is Tom Tom Opening? Tom Sandoval Offers An Update On His Los Angeles Bar

Tom Tom will be open for business very soon! Find out when.

Tom Sandoval has been seen hard at work on his new Los Angeles bar, Tom Tom, for the past several episodes of Vanderpump Rules and during last night’s Watch What Happens Live, he offered an update.

As he chatted with host Andy Cohen about the recent drama on Vanderpump Rules, a caller phoned in and wanted to know details about the upcoming opening of Tom Tom.

“Tom Tom is opening at the end of May or early June. We don’t have a date set yet but it’s coming on [and] it’s looking great,” Sandoval explained.

According to Sandoval, he and his business partners, Lisa Vanderpump, Ken Todd, and Tom Schwartz, were dealt with a challenge after learning they needed to add a sink in a side bar that required them to dig up concrete. Luckily, Todd has been working extremely hard to get the venue in tip top shape and ready for guests.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules will recall, the idea for Tom Tom was first brought to Sandoval and Schwartz by Vanderpump at the August 2016 wedding of Schwartz and his wife Katie Maloney. Vanderpump and her husband have been in the restaurant business for decades and already have three other successful venues in Los Angeles, including Villa Blanca, SUR Restaurant, and PUMP Lounge.

Here we go… #wwhl A post shared by Tom Sandoval (@tomsandoval1) on Mar 12, 2018 at 7:59pm PDT

During the upcoming episode of Vanderpump Rules, fans will watch as Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz host a progress party at Tom Tom for their co-stars and friends, including Sandoval’s girlfriend, Ariana Madix, and Schwartz’s wife, Katie Maloney. As fans have seen in recent weeks, the two reality stars have been quite involved in the process of opening the bar and recently were seen shopping for uniforms for their bartenders.

While both Madix and Maloney have tons of experience in the food service industry, neither lady is expected to leave their jobs at SUR Restaurant for a place on the staff at their significant others’ new place. Instead, they plan to allow their guys to have their own thing going while they focus on their own careers.

To see more of Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, and their co-stars, don’t miss next week’s season finale of Vanderpump Rules Season 6. The new episode airs Monday night at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.