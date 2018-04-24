Meek Mill To Be Released From Prison On The Order Of The Pennsylvania State Supreme Court [Breaking]

Meek Mill has been granted bail enabling an almost immediate release from prison.

Meek Mill has been granted bail by the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court. Fox 29 News reported that an “Order Granting Application for Bail” has directed the Court of Common Pleas of Philadelphia County to release Meek on secured bail.

Citing credibility issues with the officer who testified at the 31-year-old rapper’s trial, the decision affirms the belief that Meek may have been falsely imprisoned and denied due process in the original case.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner offered commentary in a status hearing last week and expressed no objections to a grant of immediate bail.

