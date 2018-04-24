Pippa Middleton Visits Newborn Nephew At Kensington Palace

A pregnant Pippa Middleton visited Kensington Palace to greet her newest nephew.

Just one day after the birth of royal baby No. 3, Pippa Middleton fulfilled her auntly duties by paying a visit to the newest member of Prince William and Duchess Kate’s growing family.

As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, Kate gave birth to a healthy baby boy at 11:01 a.m. at St. Mary’s Hospital. The baby boy weighed in at a solid 8 pounds 7 ounces. Like his brother and sister, the unnamed baby was brought onto the steps of St. Mary’s Hospital to make his public debut. Prince George and Princess Charlotte also made an appearance at the hospital to greet their baby brother.

Shortly after giving birth, the family arrived back home at Kensington Palace and it appears that the newborn is already getting visitors. According to People, 34-year-old Pippa Middleton arrived at Kensington Palace in the passenger seat of a dark car earlier today. The younger sister of Kate Middleton was looking fashionable in a pink turtleneck and matching pink coat. She is said to be one of the first family members to visit Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s baby sister.

People shares that since Prince Harry and his fiance Meghan Markle live extremely close, they will most likely be some of the first family members to meet the newborn as well. William’s father, Prince Charles, has yet to meet the youngster as he is currently attending Anzac Day commemorations in France. He is expected to return to London tomorrow and meet his grandson upon his arrival.

But perhaps Pippa was visiting her baby nephew in order to get some practice. Us Weekly has alleged that Pippa is pregnant with her first child with husband James Matthews. The publication also shares that Kate is totally ready to answer all of Pippa’s pregnancy and baby questions as the mother of three is now a walking “baby encyclopedia.”

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Pippa is set to welcome her first child less than a year after her wedding. A source close to the couple confessed that Pippa and her hedge fund manager hubby were trying for a baby as early as August, just three months after saying “I do.”

Now the public eagerly awaits to find out the royal baby’s name.