Melania Trump’s White Hat, Hand-Holding Diss Steal Show As U.S. Hosts France’s Emmanuel Macron, Wife Brigitte

First lady Melania Trump has people talking after her showstopper fashion look and an awkward hand-holding moment with her husband, President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are in the midst of hosting French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte in the United States. There have been appearances, speeches, and a press conference, but some might say that Melania has stolen the show to an extent. Melania always puts together fashion ensembles that get people talking, but her latest seems to have become especially buzzworthy. What’s the scoop?

Tuesday morning, first lady Melania Trump wore a unique white hat in conjunction with a white suit. The New York Times notes that Trump’s white hat is generating plenty of comparisons and comments across social media, from likening her to personalities like Carmen San Diego, Scandal’s Olivia Pope, and Beyonce in “Formation.”

Reports indicate that Melania’s white hat was created specifically to go with her white skirt suit made by Michael Kors. Stylist Herve Pierre is said to be behind the showstopper of a hat and whatever the message was that Trump was trying to send, it definitely got her look noticed.

Another brief moment Tuesday between the first lady and the president quickly went viral online, and it will be added to the extensive collection of awkward Trump couple encounters. People shares the clip initially caught by MSNBC, and it shows the president reaching down to try to grasp Melania’s hand to hold it. However, the first lady seems determined to keep her hands to herself and avoid her husband’s efforts. She did eventually hold hands with her husband, but the interaction did not go unnoticed on social media.

First Lady Melania Trump had another awkward hand-holding moment with husband Donald Trump as they welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte. pic.twitter.com/RyWEhi8uYE — People (@people) April 24, 2018

Brigitte Macron has stuck with Louis Vuitton for her outfits throughout this visit, while Melania put together a Givenchy cape, a Ralph Lauren belt, a Dior clutch, a Dolce & Gabbana dress, and Christian Louboutin heels for her initial ensemble while greeting the Macrons. First lady Trump has made it clear that she has her own taste and style when it comes to designers and what she wears to presidential outings. Her choices almost always generate plenty of buzz.

Was Melania Trump’s white hat a hit or a miss? What moment between President Donald Trump and his wife will go viral on social media next? French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte are in the United States for just three days and everybody will be watching to see what comes next.