Semis Help Save Suicidal Man In Detroit By Lining Up On Interstate

A suicidal man was saved by semis lining up under an interstate overpass in Detroit.

A suicidal man in Detroit was saved by semis lining up underneath the interstate overpass that he was going to jump off of. In a world full of negative news, this kind of story is exactly what we need to see more of.

Michigan State Police and several semi drivers coordinated in the effort to keep the man from committing suicide. A photograph taken at the scene shows 13 semi-trucks lined up underneath the overpass blocking all the lanes underneath the man. Another aspect of the photo was the man, who was struggling with making a decision that would have ended his life.

Following the blocking of the jump, the man was talked off the ledge. The interstate was closed for hours as the situation unfolded.

MSP Metro Detroit issued a statement on Twitter and also included the photo of the trucks lined up underneath the man. It was a touching moment, but also one that calls to attention the reality of a troubled person struggling with a decision between life and death. This kind of situation happens all too often and rarely ends with a good story like this one.

Also included in the tweet is the number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, which is 1-800-273-8255. If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please call this hotline and reach out for much-needed help.

Earlier this year, another suicidal man was saved by a friend that he played video games with online, according to the Mirror. He talked about his friend feeling like he was a “little off” and simply asked if he was alright. That action alone helped save the man’s life.

“That night I think he noticed that I was a little off and he asked me if I was ok. I was honest with him and then he opened up to me too about his own mental health problems. I can’t tell you how much of a difference it made to me to have somebody there who was listening to me and just accepting me for who I was.”

That story shows that simply reaching out to those who seem troubled can save a life. If someone you know seems off, reach out to them. Simply talking to someone can change their entire outlook on life.