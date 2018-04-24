Kelly Ripa’s Latest Instagram Post Draws Comparison To Young Michelle Pfeiffer

Ripa herself may not see it but fans of her Instagram page are going crazy over the resemblance between her and Michelle Pfeiffer.

What started as a tribute to her husband took an unexpected turn on Kelly Ripa’s popular Instagram page.

Just yesterday, Ripa was joined by husband Mark Consuelos on Live With Kelly and Ryan, as Ryan Seacrest was in Los Angeles on American Idol duties. Shortly after the show, Ripa took to her Instagram account to share what appears to be a throwback photo of herself and Consuelos together.

In the caption of the post, Ripa wrote that her hubby Mark is her man crush “everyday” along with the hashtag #mcm. In the photo, Ripa and Consuelos are both semi-smiling as Mark shies away from his normally slicked back hair, opting instead for the wind-swept look. Only half of Ripa’s face is visible as she wears her hair down with a pair of brown ombre sunglasses.

But while many fans commented on the beautiful couple, a handful of other fans pointed out Kelly’s resemblance to Michelle Pfeiffer in Scarface. Actress Garcelle Beauvais was the first one to comment on the resemblance, saying “OMG I thought you were Michelle Pfeiffer gorgeous.”

Ripa quipped back by telling Garcelle that that was one of the nicest things that anyone has said to her before joking that she only looks like Pfeiffer in the photo because half of her face is missing. Despite Ripa’s denial, it appears that many agree that she and Pfeiffer could be twins as Garcelle’s comment got over 297 likes.

A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Apr 23, 2018 at 5:08pm PDT

Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel also took time to comment on the photo, agreeing with Garcelle.

“Yes you’re channeling Michelle Pfeiffer in Scarface.”

In all, the photo gained a ton of attention with over 110,000 likes and 1,788 comments. Aside from commenting on her doppelganger status, countless other fans confessed that they would love to see Consuelos in the co-host chair alongside his wife more often.

“More Mark on Live please!,” one fan wrote.

Another fan also chimed in, saying that the couple is so fun to watch on the show together, stating that she “loves” the two of them on air together.

It’s nice to see some positive comments on Ripa’s Instagram following the backlash she received last month. As many fans recall, the Inquisitr reported that Ripa was scrutinized for wearing a bikini while on vacation with her husband. Many thought the 46-year-old was too old to be wearing a bikini while others body-shamed Ripa for being too thin.