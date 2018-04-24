Bella Hadid Linked To Rapper Kyle Post-Coachella, Reports ‘Page Six’

The supermodel denies kissing The Weeknd as she reportedly eyes a new crush.

Bella Hadid seems to have a thing for music men. While her breakup with The Weeknd occurred in 2016, she hasn’t been able to escape rumors that they’re still a thing. And in 2017, romance rumors sparked between her and Drake. But now Bella’s love life is being analyzed even further after the 21-year-old beauty reportedly made time with California rapper Kyle Harvey at the Bootsy Bellows Pool Party at Coachella.

An insider told the New York Post’s Page Six that Bella exchanged numbers with Kyle, who took the stage as Chance the Rapper’s collaborator, at the Palm Springs Coachella festival. The up-and-coming 24-year-old rapper’s debut album, Light of Mine, is set to drop next month, and it got a major plug with his Coachella cameo, so he’s especially hot right now.

Bella Hadid reportedly got very flirty with Kyle at the Bootsy Bellows Pool Party. The Page Six source said the model and sister of Gigi Hadid was seen “flirting and exchanging numbers with a young mystery partygoer, who turned out to be Kyle.”

Another partygoer described Bella as “on a mission” as she set her sights on and then flirted with Kyle, who is being described as “kind of an It guy in music right now” after the success of his 2017 song “iSpy” with Lil Yachty. The music video for the blockbuster song has received more than 223 million views on YouTube.

Bella Hadid exchanged phone numbers with rapper Kyle https://t.co/63gyjvpaGh pic.twitter.com/OSPppA4PLi — Page Six (@PageSix) April 24, 2018

The news of Bella Hadid’s flirty festival behavior comes shortly after she denied reports that she was caught kissing her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd after he headlined the main Coachella stage. According to Teen Vogue, Bella denounced an E! News report that claimed she had been spotted smooching The Weeknd after his headlining gig at the high-profile music festival. Bella took to the comments of E!’s Instagram post to set the record straight about the false lip lock, telling followers point blank, “It wasn’t me.”

Bella Hadid Shut Down Reports She Was Kissing The Weeknd at Coachella With 3 Words https://t.co/vwA6d9UlAc pic.twitter.com/Wxdviq6d6w — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) April 21, 2018

What remains to be seen is if Bella will soon be spotted kissing her rumored new crush Kyle. According to Cosmopolitan, the rapper is now following Hadid on Instagram, so that’s a step in the right direction.

You can check out Kyle performing with Chance the Rapper at Coachella in the video below.