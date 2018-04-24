Dolores Leis Antelo Is Spanish Donald Trump Doppelganger

Delores Leis Antelo might just be the female doppelganger of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Donald Trump has received quite a bit of backlash since becoming president of the United States. He has received quite a bit of hate from different groups for quite a few different things. Among the most popular issues are his alleged cheating scandal with Stormy Daniels and the “bully” mentality that he ran his campaign on.

While many do not like Trump due to his policies and morals, others make fun of the way he looks. Whether it be the orange skin or his famous hairstyle, Trump may be the most iconic human being when it comes to his own personal style and looks.

It may not seem likely that Trump would have a doppelganger, but Delores Leis Antelo might very well be the Spanish female version of Trump, as Newsweek noted.

As you can see from the below photo, Delores does look quite a bit like Trump.

'It is because of the color of my hair' says Spanish woman who looks like Donald Trump https://t.co/jtDX4xF2Iu pic.twitter.com/DMSCh4jNiK — Newsweek (@Newsweek) April 24, 2018

She has noticed her name traveling around the internet and has commented on her appearance being similar to that of Donald Trump.

“My photo seems to have traveled far. I say it is because of the color of my hair.”

Ana, who is Delores’ daughter, also commented on the situation.

“Imagine if we were in Donald Trump’s family!”

Delores talked about social media and shared that she does not use any social media platforms herself. In fact, she doesn’t even own her own cell phone. She did mention that she does look at what her daughters show her off of social media.

“I have never been curious to have one but I do look at what my daughters show me. They say this picture will make me famous but I don’t get why.”

Newsweek had a hilarious quote to finish out their article about Trump’s doppelganger.

“Swap the hoe for a golf club and Antelo could easily pass for President Donald Trump looking at a putt he is particularly pleased with on his Palm Beach Florida golf course.”

All of that being said, Delores Leis Antelo is going to be very famous because of this picture going viral. She may not understand why, but that won’t stop the internet from taking this and running with it.