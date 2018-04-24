Blake Shelton Responds To Luke Bryan’s Offer To Officiate His & Gwen Stefani’s Wedding

Blake's hitting back after Luke offered to take the reigns at his and Gwen Stefani's wedding

Blake Shelton is responding to friend Luke Bryan’s offer to officiate his and Gwen Stefani’s wedding. As Entertainment Tonight reports, though Blake and Gwen aren’t even engaged just yet, Luke made the offer to help the two tie the knot earlier this month – though it sounds like The Voice coach probably won’t be giving him a call when or if he and Gwen do end up heading down the aisle together.

Speaking to ET in a new interview this week, Shelton joked that he thinks Bryan’s not even a “legitimate country artist” when asked if he’ll actually be using his ministerial skills.

“Luke’s not even a legitimate country artist, much less like somebody that can marry people, you know what I’m saying,” Blake joked of his fellow country star, who he’s traded jabs with on multiple occasions over the years.

Blake’s fellow The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson then chimed in on Luke’s offer, admitting that she even considered having Shelton officiate her wedding to husband Brandon Blackstock when they got married in 2013. Brandon is Blake’s manager, and the trio has been close friends for more than a decade.

“If you want [the wedding] to be real, maybe you should get, like, a real [officiant],” Kelly told Blake during their joint ET interview, “because we thought about Blake doing my husband and I [but] I [wanted] it to be real.”

The outlet also spoke to American Idol judge Luke about Blake’s response to his proposal, to which he admitted that his fellow singer’s choice not to have him officiate any upcoming weddings may just be “the smartest thing he’s ever done.”

Luke initially made his offer to marry Blake and Gwen earlier this month after seeing the couple looking all loved up while attending the 2018 ACM Awards together in Las Vegas.

“I would be honored to marry Blake and Gwen,” Luke told Entertainment Tonight backstage at the big country awards show – where Carrie Underwood also made her much-anticipated return to the stage.

Vintage BS A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Jan 20, 2018 at 7:44am PST

Bryan also poked a little fun at Shelton in the interview by telling the “I’ll Name The Dogs” singer that he should marry Stefani before she has time to visit an optometrist.

“If Blake were smart, he would marry her before she goes to an optometrist,” Luke teased.

Despite rampant rumors over the past two years ever since Shelton and Stefani went public with their romance following their respective divorces – Shelton from Miranda Lambert and Stefani from Gavin Rossdale – the couple have never publicly confirmed they’re engaged or have any immediate plans to get married.

Charley Gallay / Getty Images

Gwen did appear to hint at a possible wedding during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show though, as she admitted earlier this April that she actually thinks about marrying the country star all the time.

As Inquisitr reported at the time, after Ellen told Gwen that she thinks she should get married to Blake after dating for more than two years, she coyly replied, “You know what? I love weddings, the kids love him. We love him. Everybody loves him. He’s lovable.”

She then got fans very excited that a wedding could potentially be on the horizon for the couple by adding, “I think about [marriage] all the time.”