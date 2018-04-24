Woody Officially Arrives At Toy Story Land In Disney’s Hollywood Studios [Photo]

Just over two months remain until the opening of Toy Story Land and the sheriff has come to town.

With a little over two months until Toy Story Land opens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, some of the smaller details are starting to be put in place. The two new attractions have been under construction and being built for a long time, but the iconic touches from Pixar’s hit film are finding their long-term homes. It’s really hard to say that the details are actually “small” as a giant statue of Woody has now arrived and taken his spot as sheriff of Walt Disney World.

The famous cowboy, who has been memorably voiced by Tom Hanks for many years, is going to play a major role in the new land opening on June 30, 2018. While he’s going to be greeting guests with Jessie and Buzz Lightyear, he’s also going to welcome everyone as they enter the 11-acre section of Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

As reported by Disney Parks Blog, the nearly 20-foot-tall statue of Sheriff Woody has arrived and taken his rightful place at the entrance of Toy Story Land. Huge statues of Rex the dinosaur and Jessie have long been in place throughout the run of the Slinky Dog Dash roller coaster.

While guests can’t yet see it in person, there are some images of Woody online and it just adds to the excitement of Toy Story Land’s impending opening.

Woody is near the entrance of Toy Story Land and stands with the icon and marquee which is just in front of Slinky Dog Dash. Not far away from Woody will be a giant yo-yo which stands four feet tall and will make guests feel even smaller.

That is the entire point of the new land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios as guests are heading into “Andy’s backyard” and will take on the role of one of his toys. Everything surrounding them will be built bigger and give them the feeling of being a toy in a world that is far too massive for your own good.

With the opening of Toy Story Land, the FastPass+ tiers at DHS are going to be reorganized quite a good bit. Here is how they will look once it opens on June 30.

Tier One

Toy Story Mania

Slinky Dog Dash

Alien Swirling Saucers

Tier Two

Fantasmic!

Beauty and the Beast – Live on Stage

Disney Junior – Live on Stage!

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith

Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular!

“For The First Time In Forever” – A Frozen Sing-Along

MuppetVision 3D

Star Tours – The Adventures Continue

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

Voyage of The Little Mermaid

Toy Story Land is truly going to shake up the entire look of Disney’s Hollywood Studios, but it is only the beginning of what’s to come in that park. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will open sometime in 2019 along with Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway as the overhaul of DHS continues. In the meantime, Walt Disney World will be under the watchful eye of Sheriff Woody in his rightful place near Slinky Dog Dash.