Avril Lavigne Makes First Red Carpet Appearance In Two Years After Lyme Disease Battle

Avril Lavigne set to release new music after an ongoing battle with Lyme disease.

Avril Lavigne stepped back into the spotlight and made her very first red carpet appearance in two years. The singer also confirmed to E! News that she will be releasing her long-awaited sixth studio album this year.

Lavigne fans have been waiting over four years since Lavigne’s 2013 self-titled album. Lavigne definitely has a good reason for her hiatus, including two divorces and a Lyme disease diagnosis. Back in 2015, Avril revealed that she was diagnosed with Lyme disease and has always been open about how the illness has affected her life.

“I was bedridden for five months… I felt like I couldn’t breathe, I couldn’t talk and I couldn’t move.”

Lyme disease is transferred to humans through the bite of infected black-legged ticks, according to the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention. The tick-borne disease begins with a rash and can include flu-like symptoms and chronic fatigue as well as extreme neck, back, and joint pain. Those who are diagnosed with Lyme disease also run the risk of the disease spreading to their nervous system.

On Friday, the pop-punk princess shared details about her new record at the 25th annual Race To Erase MS gala.

“It’s a really powerful record… I’ve been working on this for three years. I can actually say this time I’m going to be done with this album in two weeks, and I will put it out this year.”

It appears that the Canadian musician’s newest LP will be taking a more emotional, “piano-driven” tone, a stark contrast from her grungy and rebellious pop hits of the past, according to Billboard.

The songstress said that she will be taking a more powerful, sincere, “true and honest” direction with this next album, in hopes that her fans and others will be able to relate to it.

Lavigne said that this next album is very different from her past music because she has drawn her inspiration from the personal turmoil she has gone through in the last two years.

The Canadian songstress revealed to E! that the disease has made her shy away from the spotlight and left her out of the public eye. Now, after focusing on her health and recovery, Lavigne has slowly made her way back into the studio to record new music.

“I’ve been tucked away and hibernating and healing, and it’s very up-and-down.”

???????????? A post shared by Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne) on Apr 22, 2018 at 11:36am PDT

Lavigne, who also sits on the board of directors for the Nancy Davis Foundation for Multiple Sclerosis, has been working with Race To Erase MS and was inspired to open her own foundation to help others deal with illness and disease, according to Billboard.

“I’m doing everything I can, and I just want it to be ready and everything to be perfect… A lot of care has gone into this. All the waiting and the hard work on my end will pay off. I promise.”

???? @zanecarney A post shared by Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne) on Apr 23, 2018 at 2:21pm PDT

Lavigne said that she is feeling better and that it took her a very long time to get back to her old self and make a new record, according to People. Lavigne said that she now has her life back and that is something that she continues to work on every single day. Lavigne stated that she is grateful that she can continue to be an artist and create new music.

On December 25, 2016, Lavigne teased the album via an Instagram post in which she also expressed her gratitude to those who supported her throughout her illness. Lavigne first thanked her fans for their patience and support over the last two years.