‘The Bachelor’: Vanessa Grimaldi Has A New Boyfriend After Splitting With Nick Viall

Nick Viall's former fiancé gushes over her new man.

The Bachelor is supposed to help people find love, but that’s not always the case. Most couples from the show don’t make it, and Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi were one of those unlucky couples. However, Vanessa is revealing that she’s finally moved on from Nick and is gushing over her new man.

According to an April 24 report by People Magazine, Vanessa Grimaldi was a guest on fellow Bachelor nation star Dean Unglert’s podcast, Help! I Suck at Dating. During her interview, Vanessa dished on the end of her engagement to Nick Viall, as well as revealed she has a new boyfriend.

Grimaldi admitted that she had always been looking for someone who would be a “great father and husband” and who was very “family-oriented.” Vanessa stated that the guys she had been dating displayed some of the qualities she’d been looking for, but that they just couldn’t check every box.

Vanessa Grimaldi then revealed that she does have a new boyfriend and that he is not a part of The Bachelor franchise in any way. Vanessa revealed that she “doesn’t know” where the relationship is going to lead, but that she is very appreciative of all of his “qualities,” adding that she feels like a “much better person” when she is with her new man.

Vanessa says that she feels “lighthearted” with her new love and that she seems to be more “focused” on the important things in life, instead of getting wrapped up in the “fake world” that people can sometimes become a part of, especially if they’ve experienced some fame, such as the contestants on The Bachelor and Bachelorette.

In addition, Vanessa Grimaldi also revealed that she is still in contact with her ex-fiancé, Nick Viall. Despite the fact that the pair ended their engagement last summer, Grimaldi says that she and Viall are on good terms and that they “very much support each other.” Vanessa adds that she and Nick talk “every once in awhile” and that she continues to have “a lot of respect” for Viall.

Vanessa Grimaldi has yet to reveal the identity of her new boyfriend, but fans of The Bachelor seem to be happy that she’s found someone to bring her joy in the months since her split with Nick Viall.