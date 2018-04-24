Robert Downey Jr. Gives Moving Speech At ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Premiere

Robert Downey Jr. gave an emotional speech ahead of the 'Avengers: Infinity War' premiere.

Robert Downey Jr. is one of the biggest stars in the movie industry right now, especially with the release of Avengers: Infinity War in just a few days. His career has taken off with the Marvel Cinematic Universe and had quite a bit to say in a recent speech ahead of the premiere, as noted by EW.com.

In true dramatic fashion, Downey opened his speech with the words, “I gotta few words. Hope you all brought a bag lunch.”

Many don’t know the history that Downey has gone through. He has struggled with addiction and quite a few run-ins with the law before breaking out as one of the top actors in the business. Downey opened up about his past and shared a few emotional words about the journey that helped take him to this point.

“I want to talk about the past, present, and future. The past for me was 30 years of dependency, depravity, and despair …. otherwise known as ‘An Actor Prepares!'”

He also talked about how acting in the Marvel movies can make a career blow up – just like his has. Downey also made it clear that using the success in the industry to make a bigger impact is important.

“If you play a superhero in one of these movies, and it works, you become a big star!” Downey said. “And it … is … meaningless. Unless you use that to achieve something higher. You have to take direction from peers, and your family, and occasionally even an actual director.”

Finally, in closing, Downey tooted his own horn a bit after delivering a long, emotional speech to the audience.

“I was up late. I got a tattoo — I don’t want to talk about it! It’s none of your business! I was up late and wrote this, and I think this might be the greatest speech ever written!”

Downey and the rest of the cast in Avengers: Infinity War couldn’t be more excited for the movie to release to the public on April 27. It is one of the most anticipated movies in recent history.

Putting together a cast consisting of Downey Jr., Chris Pratt, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba, Paul Rudd, and many more is without question one of the most star-studded casts in movie history. Make sure to get to theaters this weekend to watch Avengers: Infinity War.