2018 NFL Draft Predictions Released By ‘ESPN’

'ESPN' has released their final 2018 NFL Draft predictions with the draft coming up soon.

The 2018 NFL Draft is scheduled to begin on Thursday night and there are quite a few questions about what will happen in the early stages. As the draft draws closer, ESPN has finally released their predictions for all 32 teams and what they think will end up happening when everything is said and done.

Reading through the predictions that ESPN has made, there are many different surprises for fans. Whether those surprises be in the form of teams trading up or down, or perhaps the player that the team picked, there are quite a few intriguing scenarios that the Worldwide Leader in Sports offers for fans.

Among the most surprising bold predictions, the New York Jets are projected to select Baker Mayfield with the No. 3 overall pick. Also, the Cleveland Browns are projected to keep both their No. 1 and No. 4 picks, despite the rumors that they could look to trade back from one of those selections to gain extra picks.

Other predictions include the Indianapolis Colts trading back from the No. 6 overall pick, the Philadelphia Eagles trading out of the first round, and the Green Bay Packers trading up for a defensive back.

Looking ahead at the NFL Draft, it will be interesting to see how everything shakes out. This is one of the most confusing years to figure out which teams are going to do what in the first round. Usually, it is fairly obvious what is going to happen with the first five or six picks, but that simply isn’t the case this year.

Many believe that there will be a lot of trading throughout the first few rounds of the draft. Quite a few teams are looking to trade up high in the first round to pursue one of the top quarterbacks. Other teams are looking to trade back in order to have extra picks to work with.

There is a lot of depth in this draft class and anything can happen. ESPN may hit the nail on the head on some of their predictions, but some of them will simply add more intrigue throughout the first few rounds of the draft.

Expect to see quite a few moves occur early on in the draft. There will also be some shocking selections early on. If you’re a fan of the NFL Draft, this is one year that you will not want to miss.