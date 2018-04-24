Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott: Friends Hold Intervention For Couple After Breakdowns, Reports ‘Radar’

The couple are reportedly heading into chaos.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s loved ones are reportedly worried about the couple. Friends and family members of the reality TV stars allegedly held an intervention for the pair and asked them to get help with their issues.

According to an April 24 report by Radar Online, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott were the subjects of an intervention recently where the people closest to the pair, including Tori’s mother Candy Spelling and her brother Randy Spelling, revealed that they were “concerned” for them and asked them to seek help.

The intervention comes just weeks after Dean McDermott called 911 on Tori Spelling, who was said to be having some sort of mental breakdown during a domestic dispute. Police arrived at the couple’s house and the words “mentally ill” were used to describe Tori’s behavior in the police call. After the incident, Spelling was not transported to the hospital and no charges were filed.

The report reveals that the former Beverly Hills 90210 star has been suffering from migraines and panic attacks, as well as arguing with Dean over parenting their five children and dealing with their money troubles.

Sources reveal that Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott responded lovingly to their friends and family’s pleas for them to get help. The couple reportedly admitted that they have been “stressed out and overwhelmed.” Tori and Dean cited “exhaustion” and the main reason for their recent troubles and even agreed to attend a wellness retreat in hopes of getting some relaxation and tips to cope with the everyday stresses of their lives.

While their loved ones were happy to hear that Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott were open to their suggestions, they have yet to make good on their word to seek help. An insider reveals that Tori’s “excuse” is that she and Dean have yet to find the right place for their retreat and that she is looking into heading to the Dominican Republic for their getaway.

Instead of heading off on their relaxing retreat, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have both continued to work. Spelling attended a beauty conference in Utah this week, while McDermott stayed home and promoted his latest acting reel via his social media accounts.