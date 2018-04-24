Kanye West ‘Loves Donald Trump,’ Radio Host Ebro Darden Claims

Kanye West says he loves U.S. President Donald Trump, according to Hot 97 radio host Ebro Darden, who spoke with the hip-hop artist over the weekend by telephone and recapped the conversation for his listening audience.

This purported direct quote comes after West ignited a controversy with a tweet supporting the thought process of conservative activist and YouTube star Candace Owens. West, whose views and opinions have been all over the map, followed up with a series of cryptic tweets that appeared to be critical of groupthink.

West previously indicated that he didn’t vote in the 2016 presidential election, but would have voted for Trump in the event he had cast a ballot.

During Monday’s broadcast, the host of the Ebro in the Morning show on the New York City radio station, who says he’s a longtime fan of Kanye West, further explained what West had in mind, Breitbart News reported.

“Kanye wants to deprogram people, that’s his ultimate goal, is to have people think differently than we’ve thought before. The only reason he likes this Candace lady is because she’s challenging conventional black thought.”

Darden and his co-hosts, such as Peter Rosenberg, expressed displeasure over West’s apparent support of both Trump and Candace Owens, a development which runs counter to the liberal narrative.

Ebro added that Kanye West is behaving in a way that is “selfish, trolly, materialistic, and self-important.”

West supposedly told Darden that he wants to “lead with love,” prompting Darden to accuse him of lying “because the people you’re aligning yourself with aren’t leading with love,” as the host recalls their conversation.

According to Ebro Darden, Kim Kardashian’s husband noted how he could never get a meeting with Obama, but he and Trump got together for a discussion at Trump Tower in December 2016 during the presidential transition period.

“Kanye also revealed that his 2016 hospitalization was due to an opioid addiction and that he still harbors resentment that ‘nobody really showed love for me’ during that time,” Vulture reported.

Kanye West called into the Hot 97 radio show this morning to tell the host several times that he loved him and that they should meet up in person for a further discussion, Complex reported.

Watch the clip from the Ebro in the Morning show below in which the radio host says that Kanye West loves Donald Trump and draw your own conclusions.