Khloe Kardashian Is Waiting To Speak Out About Tristan Thompson Out Of Respect For LeBron James, Reports ‘HL’

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly waiting until after the 2018 NBA Playoffs to decide the future of her relationship with Tristan Thompson. The reality TV star, who recently gave birth to the couple’s first daughter, True Thompson, is said to be taking her time making the huge life decision.

According to an April 24 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian has decided not to speak out publicly, or even make any huge decisions about her relationship with baby daddy Tristan Thompson until after the NBA Playoffs are over, and her choice to do so has a lot to do with LeBron James.

Sources reveal that Khloe Kardashian “has a lot of respect for LeBron James” and doesn’t want to cause any more chaos or distractions around the Cleveland Cavaliers until after the postseason is over.

“She doesn’t want to make any announcements that may alter the team’s chemistry,” the insider says.

The source goes on to say that Khloe Kardashian’s decision to keep quiet isn’t all about LeBron James, but it is also about the city of Cleveland. The reality star reportedly “feels she owes it” to Cleveland not to cause any more drama around playoff time, adding that both LeBron James and the city of Cleveland have “respected” her both before and after Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal. Khloe allegedly wants to show the same respect to her second home and the franchise that has “treated her with the class that Tristan hasn’t.”

Currently, Khloe Kardashian is still living in Cleveland but is weighing her options about what to do in the future. The source goes on to say that Kardashian is “leaning towards Tristan being out of the picture for good,” when it comes to their relationship and having an everyday role in raising their daughter, True Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian gave birth to the baby girl on April 12, just days after photos and video of Tristan Thompson cheating on her surfaced online. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Thompson allegedly used Instagram to contact and meet up with women during his relationship with Khloe. Now, Kardashian wants him off social media altogether until they get things figured out.