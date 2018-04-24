‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wed. April 25: Steffy Rages At Hope, & Ridge Offers Liam Fatherly Advice

Steffy has been waiting a long time to give Hope what's coming to her!

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, April 25, reveal the aftermath of Liam’s (Scott Clifton) move to the Logan estate after Hope (Annika Noelle) asked him to move there. Liam has been living in a hotel ever since he found out that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) had cheated on him with his father. In the meantime, according to She Knows Soaps recaps, Hope had been speaking to her mother Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), who agreed that a change of scenery would only do Liam good. So when Liam arrives, they make the offer to him and he accepts. However, they should have known that Steffy and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will not take this lying down.

Steffy has always seen past Hope’s words and has rather put her faith in her stepsister’s actions. At first, Hope said that she wanted Liam to fix his marriage, but her actions have always said that she wanted him. When Steffy finds out that Liam has moved in with Hope, she makes a beeline for the Logan estate. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Soap Hub, indicate that Steffy is determined to put an end to Hope’s scheming ways. However, since Hope and Steffy have a long history of fighting over Liam, Hope thinks she has the upper hand.

Hope makes a bold move in hopes of furthering her relationship with Liam. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/xBWRnNh4Gx #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/dGnNtSsbYj — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 23, 2018

In fact, she self-righteously believes that having Liam on the property is the best thing for him at the moment. In her mind, Hope believes that she is giving him the oasis he deserves after dealing with Steffy and her wicked ways. However, although Hope has dealt with Steffy, a formidable opponent, she has never dealt with Steffy the vicious mother-to-be. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that after Hope demands that Steffy back off, Steffy lets it rip! It seems as if the two ladies will finally stop tiptoeing around the elephant in the room and finally declare an all-out war.

Liam tells Wyatt about his new living situation today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/2HBMXFL8Gq — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 24, 2018

Ridge has decided that his brute-force tactics have gotten him nowhere in the past. He needs to get through to Liam and pummeling him back into his daughter’s life is not going to get him the results he wants. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, suggest that he will offer his son-in-law a fatherly ear. Since Liam’s own father is persona non grata, who better than his father-in-law to open up to? Ridge himself has been caught time and again between two women. He will offer a non-judgmental ear and tell Liam of his own experiences. Bold and the Beautiful airs every weekday on CBS. For all the latest spoilers, updates and news, check back here for the scoop.