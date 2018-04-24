‘Vanderpump Rules’: Lala Kent’s Boyfriend Randall Emmett Rushes To Her Side After Father’s Death

Randall Emmett just touched down in Utah.

Lala Kent is getting some support from her boyfriend, Randall Emmett, as she attempts to cope with the recent death of her father.

On Monday, after the Vanderpump Rules star confirmed her father’s passing with an Instagram post to her fans and followers, Emmett surfaced on his own Instagram page and shared a story with his audience in which he and his assistant were seen on his private jet en route to Kent’s hometown.

“We’re here… me and Charlie… heading out of town to Utah then Vegas for Cinemacon,” Emmett told his followers in one of his first clips.

In another clip, the wing of Emmett’s plane was seen with the caption, “I see u Kent.”

Kent Burningham passed away on April 21 and according to a report by Page Six days later, his death was sudden and unexpected. Although the exact cause of his death has not yet been revealed, an insider told the outlet that he may have suffered a stroke.

The source then confirmed Kent will honor her father by setting up a fund in his name at the Humane Society of Utah.

In Kent’s announcement about her father’s death, the reality star and singer shared a video of her father, mother, and brother driving in a vehicle in Los Angeles while experimenting with Snapchat filters.

Happy birthday, penguin A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Mar 24, 2018 at 8:45pm PDT

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have been dating for the past two years.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules will recall, Kent faced a number of claims suggesting that she was dating a married man during the fifth season of the show and ultimately, she quit the series because of those rumors. Then, years later, Kent explained that while she was dating Emmett when he was technically married to ex-wife Ambyr Childers, she was no home wrecker.

According to Kent, she and Emmett struck up a relationship with one another after he and Childers, the mother of his two children, separated. Kent also told her fans and followers on Twitter that Childers began dating her current fiancé before she and Emmett began their romance.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo.