Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, & Jim Parsons Bid Adieu To ‘TBBT’ Season 11

'TBBT' Season 11 finale featured the wedding of Sheldon and Amy.

TBBT Season 11 featured some of the best highlights of the season, including the long-awaited wedding between Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik). And even though fans will have to wait for a little bit to see the 12th season of the show, they were delighted when a cast photo recently appeared on a much-beloved Instagram account.

Kaley Cuoco, who plays Penny on the show, shared a picture of her and her fellow cast-members Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki on her Instagram account, which is named “Norman Cook” after her dog.

She also took the time to reassure some fans that even though TBBT Season 11 marked the ending of some things for some fans, it marked the beginning of the Season 12 countdown.

“We will be back for Season 12!” the actress said.

Back in March, Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Steve Holland, and Bill Prady attended the Paley Center for Media’s PaleyFest panel on The Big Bang Theory, and the head honchos admitted to Variety that while they hadn’t written the details of the season finale at that time, there was a lot for fans to look forward to.

What’s more, they confirmed — even at that time — that a wedding between Sheldon and Amy will take place.

At that time, they also made some casting confirmations about the TBBT Season 11 finale — like how Laurie Metcalfe made an appearance as Sheldon’s mother, Mary Cooper, and how Jerry O’Connell made an appearance as Sheldon’s brother, Georgie.

Kunal Nayyar, who plays Rajesh Koothrappali on the show, was also at that Paley Center event and talked extensively about how he appreciates the writers on the show because they are making sure that the characters are constantly evolving.

He also said that when Stephen Hawking, the famous physicist, died, it left a “huge void” in the show, especially since he was a frequent guest (and, incidentally, the show was named after his most infamous theory).

No word yet on where Season 12 of the show will be going with the storyline, but one thing is for certain: TBBT Season 11 was much beloved for a number of great reasons.