Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux Both Attend Birthday Party For Jimmy Kimmel’s Son

The exes were spotted attending the birthday party separately.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux may have one of the nicest celebrity divorces in history. The former Friends star and her ex-husband reportedly both headed to a birthday party for Jimmy Kimmel’s son, Billy, over the weekend.

According to an April 23 report by Entertainment Tonight, both Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux were invited to the party by their mutual friend Jimmy Kimmel, and both attended the celebration. The party took place at Kimmel’s Hollywood Hills home on Saturday afternoon. An eyewitness revealed that both Aniston and Theroux were in attendance, but that they did not come together.

The insider couldn’t confirm whether or not Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux crossed paths at the party, or if they had any contact at all. Aniston reportedly arrived at the bash just a little after noon wearing a black tank top, jeans, and dark sandals. She stayed until about 2 p.m. Meanwhile, Theroux was said to only spend about 40 minutes at the party.

During his time at the party, Justin Theroux snapped a sweet picture with the birthday boy, Billy Kimmel, revealing that in the first year of his life, Billy had “done more for American national health care” than anyone could “wish to do” in their lifetime. As many fans know, Jimmy Kimmel’s son was born with a heart defect and has had to undergo multiple surgeries to correct the issue. Both Jimmy and his wife, Molly McNearney, have been very vocal about healthcare in the United States following Billy’s health problems.

Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney have built a close friendship with Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux. Kimmel even officiated at Jennifer and Justin’s wedding back in 2015.

Meanwhile, Justin and Jen are trying to move on from their split by spending time with loved ones. Sources reveal that Theroux has been busy hitting the gym since the end of his marriage and is even “making a point” to get out of his house every day and spend time with his friends.

“He’s dealing with this breakup in a really healthy way,” an insider stated.

Jennifer Aniston has also been spending time with friends since her split with Justin Theroux. Last month she made an appearance at Molly McNearney’s 40th birthday party, where she posed for a photo with the birthday girl, Tobey Maguire’s ex-wife, Jen Meyer, Jason Bateman’s wife, Amanda Anka, and her manager, Aleen Keshishian.