Khloe Kardashian Demanding That Tristan Thompson Delete Instagram After Cheating Scandal, Reports ‘HL’

Khloe is putting her foot down when it comes to Tristan's online activities.

Khloe Kardashian is laying down the law when it comes to her relationship with Tristan Thompson. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star reportedly has a new set of rules that her baby daddy must follow if he wants to make their relationship work following his cheating scandal.

According to an April 24 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship is very fragile right now. As many fans already know, the NBA player was busted cheating on Khloe while she was pregnant with his daughter. Tristan was seen in photos and video kissing multiple women, one of whom was photographed accompanying him back to his hotel room in New York City just hours before the birth of his baby girl.

Now, Khloe Kardashian is demanding that Tristan Thompson delete his Instagram account altogether in hopes of keeping the temptation to cheat from rising again. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tristan was allegedly using the social media app to contact women, and eventually meet up with them. Sources reveal that Khloe is “furious” that Tristan is still using social media after the cheating scandal and has “demanded” that he delete his account if he wants to try to work things out with her.

Meanwhile, Tristan Thompson’s Instagram account is still up and running. However, he hasn’t posted anything since early April, before the cheating scandal news blew up online. Since that time, Thompson has stayed extremely quiet, not saying anything about his alleged cheating, or even the birth of his newborn daughter, True Thompson, whom Khloe Kardashian gave birth to on April 12.

Insiders reveal that since the cheating news broke, people are treating Tristan Thompson differently. His teammates and coaches, the Cleveland Cavaliers fans, and people in public at restaurants and other venues are even being rude to him. Thompson is said to feel bad for betraying Kardashian and “regrets” his actions towards the mother of his child.

Currently, Khloe Kardashian is still in Cleveland, but rumors are flying that she may soon pack her bags and move back to L.A. with baby True, where her friends and family members all live.