‘Teen Mom 2’: Jeremy Calvert Bails Girlfriend Out After She Was Arrested Twice In One Night, Reports ‘Radar’

Jeremy Calvert's new relationship may be off to a rocky start.

Teen Mom 2 star Jeremy Calvert has moved on from Leah Messer and his former fiancee, Brooke Wehr. Jeremy is now dating Desiree Kibler. However, the relationship may already have some big drama going on.

According to an April 23 report by Radar Online, Calvert’s new girlfriend, Kibler, was arrested in Ohio earlier this month for allegedly driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance. The Teen Mom 2 dad’s new love reportedly had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.163, which is more than twice the legal limit.

In addition to driving under the influence of alcohol, Kibler was also arrested with prescription drugs on herperson. Calvert’s lady reportedly had a capsule of Vyvanse, a central nervous system stimulant. Since the Teen Mom 2 star’s girlfriend didn’t have a prescription for the drug, she was arrested for possession of the controlled substance, according to reports.

However, that may not be the most shocking part of the story. Desiree Kibler was first arrested at 1:28 a.m. and later booked for the crimes. Surprisingly, she was allegedly stopped again at 3:17 a.m. and charged with a second DUI as well as driving under suspension after losing her driver’s license. After Desiree was charged, it was Jeremy who came to her rescue. He reportedly paid $500 bond for the first DUI charge and then $3,500 to have her released for the drug possession charges.

The report reveals that Desiree pled not guilty to both of the DUI cases, but that they both remain active. Meanwhile, Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer, who shares one daughter, Addie, with ex-husband Calvert, has yet to speak out about the incident. However, the site asks whether or not Leah should allow her daughter to spend much time with Kibler after her shocking arrests.

In addition to the legal drama, it seems that Calvert and Kibler may also be planning a wedding. Recently, Kibler gushed over the Teen Mom 2 dad via Instagram, adding an engagement ring emoji and revealed that it was “time to start planning” through her use of hashtags. Fans immediately began to speculate that the pair may be engaged.

Teen Mom 2 fans could see more of Jeremy Calvert and his new girlfriend when the show returns to MTV for a new season in May.