New ‘Venom’ Trailer Shows Tom Hardy Transform

Twitter reacts to new footage from Sony's upcoming film, Venom

Eddi Brock (Tom Hardy) transforms into Venom in footage leaked from Sony’s new trailer. The full trailer is now available.

In the seven second footage leaked on April 23, fans can see Eddie Brock standing in the street as he transforms into Venom. The camera focuses on his face as the symbiote takes over, and Venom’s head engulfs Brock’s. The transormation is followed by the spine-tingling comment, “We are Venom,” and the slithering of his signature tongue.

The full trailer, which debuted at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, was released shortly after the leaked footage. It does an excellent job of presenting the main story line without giving too much away. The beginning shows the Life Foundation’s discovery of the symbiotes, and introduces Eddie Brock as a journalist. After a failed attempt to uncover what the Life Foundation is hiding, Brock is approached by a rogue employee. When he sneaks into the Foundation, he is attacked by a woman with a symbiote. He goes home ill, and the transformation begins.

The trailer continues with flashes of action sequences and a voice overlay that asks “Are you willing to sacrifice that which you hold most dear?” intermittent with the text “This year, embrace your inner anti-hero.” Brock states that “You should be extremely afraid.” It ends with someone asking who he is, and leads into the leaked footage of Brock’s full transformation into Venom as he says, “We are Venom!”

Twitter exploded with excitement as fans announced their approval with the hashtags #Venom and #WeAreVenom. Many were skeptical, because they were unhappy with Venom’s appearance in Spider Man 3. However, Sony’s Venom seems to hit the mark. Most of the tweets were complimentary of the way the new Venom looks. Fans of the original Marvel comic series were pleased with Sony’s attempt to capture the classic version. According to Independent.ie, even Venom comic author Donny Cates was impressed. He replied to the @VenomMovie post of the trailer with the comment, “this is dope.”

Hi. Writer of the Venom comic here. Just wanted to stop by and say this is dope #WeAreVenom — DONNY CATES (@Doncates) April 24, 2018

Venom is scheduled to premiere on October 5, 2018.