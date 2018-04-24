Free Dining Is Back For Fall And Winter 2018: Walt Disney World’s Popular Discount Has Returned – Full Details

After waiting for it and tons of rumors, it is now official that the beloved discount has returned.

While there are millions of people who visit Walt Disney World every single year, there are dozens of thousands who long and wait for one major discount they hope will arrive. The “Free Disney Dining” is one that they always hope will return, but it is not something that is guaranteed to be released each and every year. Well, rumors have been circulating for weeks and early on Tuesday morning, it finally went live and you need to hurry if you plan on taking advantage of it.

Guests are always hoping that Free Dining is a discount which continues to be released every year as it can save them a great deal of money. Sure, some are quite pessimistic since they don’t believe the discount actually gives you the dining plan for “free,” but if you’re saving hundreds of dollars, it’s still worth it.

The official website of Walt Disney World has officially added the discount to its page of special offers, deals, and discounts which means it is available to everyone. Now, there are a number of things to remember with Free Disney Dining which could take you out of the qualifications for it.

It’s also extremely limited as not all Walt Disney World Resorts are participating and those that are included will have a limited amount of rooms available for the discount.

One of the most important things to know about Free Disney Dining is what date you can arrive and get the discount. Well, here are all of the dates you need to know for this year’s offer:

August 20 – September 29, 2018

November 24 – 27, 2018

December 7 – 23, 2018

Guests who are staying in Value or Moderate resorts at Walt Disney World will receive the Quick-Service Dining plan for free with the discount. If they wish to upgrade to Regular or Deluxe Dining, they can do that and simply pay the difference

For those guests staying at Deluxe Resorts, they will receive the Regular Disney Dining plan for free.

One thing to remember is that having a room booked does not automatically give you the discount or the savings. It must be applied to your vacation package and each participating resort only has a certain allotment of rooms which are available for free dining.

For those wanting to book this new discount or have it applied to their trip, here are the qualifications needed:

5-night/6-day Magic Your Way Package (Packages for other lengths of stay may be available)

Tickets must be Park Hoppers of Park Hoppers Plus

Minimum 4-day park ticket

Must book by July 7, 2018

It should not come as a surprise, but there are some resorts which will not participate in this discount, and that is nothing new. This means that if you’re already booked at one of these resorts and are looking to participate in Free Disney Dining, you’re going to have to move your stay.

Here are the excluded resorts for 2018:

The Little Mermaid room at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Campsites at Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground

3-bedroom villas, bungalows

By looking at the list of included resorts on the official page for the discount, these resorts appear to be excluded as well:

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter and Riverside

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

When in doubt, always check on the website by trying to modify or calling into Disney.

For guests wanting to take advantage of this offer, you’re going to want to try and book it or apply it as soon as possible. The availability for it will book up quickly as it is a great deal and it is in place for some of the more popular months of the year through Halloween and the Christmas holidays.

With that being said, it may even end up being difficult to find a regular-priced room. As reported by My Mickey Vacation Travel, you can have a trip already booked and still apply the discount if your trip meets the parameters and requirements of it.

People are always going to visit Walt Disney World at any time of year and no matter what they may have to pull out of their wallet, but cheaper is always better. The Free Disney Dining discount is one of those great offers which is hard to beat and is only available for a short period of time before its gone. It has finally returned and you can now book it for 2018, but don’t waste any time or you may end up missing out on it entirely.