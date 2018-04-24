Sharp Objects’: HBO Launches Trailer For Creepy Limited Drama Series

Fans of author, Gillian Flynn, and 'Gone Girl' are in for a treat

HBO has just released a new trailer for their creepy new series, Sharp Objects. Based on the book by Gillian Flynn (author of Gone Girl), this limited drama series delves into the murder of two young girls and the impact it has on the woman who covers the story.

The eight-episode series tells the story of reporter, Camille Preaker (Amy Adams), who returns home to report on the murders of two preteen girls. While covering the story, Camille finds herself drawn irrevocably into their story and finds herself identifying with the victims more than she ever anticipated thanks to the reemergence of dark secrets from her past.

Sharp Objects was the debut book for Gillian Flynn, a former television critic for Entertainment Weekly. It was released on September 26, 2006, and has since been reprinted. This success led to the book Dark Places being published three years after Sharp Objects. In 2012, Gillian published Gone Girl, a novel about a missing woman. This was later picked up and adapted into a movie starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike in the lead roles of Nick and Amy Dunne.

Fans of creepy ghost stories will likely love the atmospheric trailer for HBO’s Sharp Objects and can view it below.

According to the press release issued by HBO, Patricia Clarkson, Chris Messina, Eliza Scanlen, Elizabeth Perkins and Matt Craven also star in Sharp Objects alongside Henry Czerny, Taylor John Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Madison Davenport.

Rolling Stone reports that Big Little Lies director Jean-Marc Vallee will helm all eight episodes of Sharp Objects as director. He also co-edits the series.

Anne Marie Fox / HBO

Sharp Objects is an Entertainment One (eOne) and Blumhouse Television production and viewers can check out the show when it premieres on HBO in July of this year. If viewers feel they simply can’t wait that long, they can always check out the book first. However, for fans why have already read the book, it is unclear yet just how closely HBO will follow it in relation to the storyline.

Sharp Objects will premiere on HBO in July. However, a specific drop date has not yet been revealed by HBO.