‘Dancing With The Stars’ Kym Johnson & ‘Shark Tank’s’ Robert Herjavec Welcome Boy-Girl Twins

Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec welcome "angel" babies, their pigeon pair twins.

Two-time Dancing With The Stars winner, Kym Johnson, can now add the title of “mom” to her list of accomplishments. Kym announced the birth of her twins her Instagram on April 23 and declared that “never though (sic) my heart could feel so full.” The black-and-white photo depicts her husband, Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec, cradling his twin infants in a gentle embrace. ET Online reported that they were expecting fraternal twins, a boy and a girl, and it seems as if the pigeon pair arrived at 7.44 a.m. and 7.45 a.m. to the delight of their parents.

In an earlier interview with ET, Kym declared that she would not be putting on her dancing shoes in the near future and as far as making a comeback to DWTS she was “not really thinking about that.” At the time she was concentrating on having a healthy pregnancy and taking it easy. However, two weeks ago People reported that she was excited about their impending birth. She also talked about wanting to watch Herjavec with their babies.

“And I’m so excited to see Robert with the babies. He’s already talking to them and singing songs at night so I’m sure they’ll recognize his voice. We can’t wait. It’s such an amazing blessing.”

Kim Johnson Herjavec also revealed that she wasn’t putting pressure on herself physically. It seems as if the dancing expert is taking a practical approach since she told the magazine that was allowing her body to do what it needed to do, and that after the birth she planned to take her time to get back into shape. Daily Mail also noted that the pro dancer was still sporting toned arms and legs two days before their birth. Wearing black leggings, a stretchy black tank top and a matching cardigan, the star ran a few last-minute errands before she gave birth on Monday.

Now that the twins have finally made their arrival, Kym shared that her friend Peta Murgatroyd, a fellow Dancing With The Stars colleague, has tried to prepare her for the realities of motherhood. Peta is the mother of one-year-old Shai told Kym that sleep would be hard to come by once the twins are born. Luckily, Robert has enough experience with doing the midnight rounds. Herjavec has three children from a former marriage and should be an old hand at soothing infants. One thing is for sure, with two doting parents, these “angel” babies won’t lack for love and attention.