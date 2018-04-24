‘Westworld’ Season 2, Episode 2 Preview: A Young Man In Black Is Teased

Season 2 looks set to further explore William's storyline

Season 2 of HBO’s Westworld has finally premiered. Now, that viewers have gotten up to speed on the chaos in the two weeks following the Season 1 finale episode, they are already looking forward to see what Episode 2 holds.

As expected, HBO has remained fairly tight-lipped on what the next Westworld episode will reveal. However, there are a few clues.

Episode 1 of Westworld Season 2 explored the ongoing carnage that resulted in Dolores’ (Even Rachel Wood) self-awareness. Viewers learn that two weeks have passed and Dolores, along with many other hosts, entertained themselves by slaughtering every human they could find in the Westworld Wild West themed park.

Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) has managed to survive and is now enlisted by the Head of Communications (Gustaf Skarsgard) to help work out why the hosts became sentient.

Alongside this, fans learned that the Man in Black (Ed Harris) is excited to discover he is involved in the ultimate Westworld game now that the hosts have been freed of their restrictions on killing humans. However, it was unclear by the end of Episode 1 of Westworld Season 2 if the Man in Black was still alive or if he had succumbed to this game.

John P. Johnson / HBO

Moving forward, the title for Episode 2 is “Reunion.” No synopsis has been officially released yet, so viewers cannot glean any further information about this episode and its upcoming direction. However, Den of Geek has released the following suggestion, claiming it as the closest thing viewers have to a synopsis so far.

“Why don’t we start at the beginning?”

No images have been released by HBO yet in regards to Episode 2 of Westworld, so it is a dead end there as well.

The following trailer, however, has been released, according to Elle. Unfortunately, this trailer does not center around Episode 2 specifically. Instead, it is a look ahead at the coming weeks.

In the trailer, viewers see the return of the younger Man in Black, played by Jimmi Simpson, meaning his story will likely be explored further. Season 1 of Westworld made the revelation that William was a younger version of the Man in Black who was infatuated, initially, with Dolores. However, as he aged, he became more obsessed with working out the hidden maze game present in the park. Ultimately, it was discovered that this game was geared towards the hosts and not the human participants.

Whether this will impact his upcoming storyline in Season 2 of Westworld is yet to be seen and viewers will have to tune in to find out.

Season 2 of Westworld returns with Episode 2 on Sunday, April 29, at 9 p.m. ET.