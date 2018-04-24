Air India Flight Takes Terrifying Turn As Window Breaks Mid-Flight

Flying is the fastest and safest way to travel and with millions of flights going out every day it seems as though terrifying incidents like the one on Southwest last week, are few and far between. Plane crashes and flight-related deaths are covered so heavily because they’re such a rarity however, there are times when one bad incident follows another and the passengers of Air India flight 462 flying from Amritsar to Delhi experienced this first hand.

As air travelers were settling into their flight on Thursday, all still recovering from the tragedy of the events of the Southwest flight, turbulence rocked the plane. As uncomfortable as it feels, turbulence is such a common occurrence no one paid any mind to it until the intense shaking and rocking of the cabin caused a window to break.

Oxygen masks began to drop as the Emergency protocols were set in motion. The sight of these masks sent the already panicked cabin full of passengers into terror overdrive as they undoubtedly feared for their lives. The turbulence may have only lasted a few minutes but the fear the passengers must have felt could keep them out of the skies for weeks, months even.

In a world run by social media, passengers captured the incident as it occurred and one frightened customer can be seen holding the window in their hands. A flight attendant desperately tried to force the window back in place but was unable to seal the window panel again. The intense turbulence left three people injured. They were immediately rushed to the hospital immediately after the plane landed.

Following the Southwest incident, the Federal Aviation Administration grounded dozens of flights in order to inspect all fan blades on their Boeing 737s. The fan blade inspections are scheduled to last no more than 20 days, after which time, the planes that pass inspection will be cleared for takeoff.

As the second incident involving a bursting plane window mid-flight has given the FAA a new reason to take a closer look at the safety of their fan blades and overall safety of their planes. There has been no word yet as to whether or not Air India will be grounding their Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet for inspection.