‘Westworld’ Season 2: For Those That Need To Know, Yes, The Hosts Poop

Because fans of the show need to know just how real the hosts are. For science

Since the question was asked of HBO during last season of Westworld and there was no definite answer given, viewers have been wondering whether the hosts have the full human experience. i.e. Do they poop? Now, it has been officially confirmed.

Last year, when asked if the hosts in Westworld pooped, a spokesperson from HBO gave the following reply to Deadspin.

“Hi, sorry we don’t have any info to share here. Intriguing questions, though!”

Of course, after delving into the clues left in Season 1 of the show, it was confirmed that hosts urinated, at least, after the Man in Black (Ed Harris) noted that the host called Lawrence (Clifton Collins, Jr) hummed a tune while urinating. So, from this, it was assumed that hosts had the potential to have a functioning system capable of waste voiding.

The fact that hosts were also seen eating led fans of Westworld to wonder what happened after the host ate the food. Did it just sit there in their bellies until they were serviced between narratives? Or, did the food actually move through a digestive tract and become poop?

However, this led to the disturbing line of thought.

Why would Westworld make their hosts capable of that?

After all, unless you were traveling to Westworld for a particular fetish, there seemed to be no point to having the hosts wander off for “calls of nature.”

John P. Johnson / HBO

Now, as Season 2 of Westworld airs, HBO has officially come forward and confirmed that, yes, the hosts do poop.

Westworld’s co-showrunner, Lisa Joy, confirmed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that the hosts in the show do poop. And, the reason for this is because it is cheaper to build them that way. Which is probably not the answer everyone was expecting.

“The hosts are basically organic. It’s cheaper that way to print them out. They eat, they sleep, they have sex, they can poop. It’s really like a human body with the one difference being where we have a brain, they have a CPU.”

As with those asking this question during Season 1 of Westworld, the general consensus was that the reason hosts would poop would be for sex reasons and not for economy. Currently, it is still fairly unclear how a host is made. Although, viewers do know that the earlier models were mechanical whereas the newer ones are organic. While it would seem impractical to make a mechanical robot capable of bodily fluids, in theory, it would be easier in the organic model.

Of course, for those partial to fetishes that involve bodily functions, this argument is irrelevant. And, for those working behind the scenes at Westworld, it is likely that this role also played a part to some degree in making sure the hosts performed these functions.

However, whether this will be explored any further in Season 2 of Westworld is yet to be seen.

Season 2 of Westworld returns with Episode 2 (titled “Reunion”) on Sunday, April 29, at 9 p.m. ET.