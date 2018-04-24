‘Destiny 2: Warmind’ Trailer Teases Mars, A Wave Mode, Suros Regime, And More

Bungie readies for a full reveal of the 'Warmind' expansion Tuesday.

The promotion train for the second Destiny 2 expansion, Warmind, is slowly leaving the station. Bungie released a teaser trailer Monday that gives away some of the reveals planned for a Tuesday livestream, but the most dedicated of the game’s community hopes it is enough to draw more players back.

Bungie will host a Twitch livestream Tuesday, April 24, at 1 p.m. Eastern, where it plans to officially reveal Destiny 2: Warmind. Guardians have been anticipating the expansion’s release for various reasons, from seeing if the studio can redeem the game following the mistakes with the Curse of Osiris DLC to finding out if it packs enough new content and reasons to play Destiny 2 on a regular basis once again.

The Twitch livestream will feature several of the developers from Bungie along with partner studio Vicarious Visions. They are a long-time developer under the Activision umbrella of studios, and are most recently known for their run on the Skylanders franchise. They’re also responsible for remastering the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, and they helped bring Destiny 2 to the PC.

New Location

As expected, the Warmind teaser confirms Guardians will be taken back to Mars. However, they will be venturing to the icy snowcaps of the planet’s Hellas Basin instead of the barren red wastes from Destiny 1. The play space appears to be centered around a Warmind facility featuring large caverns and spacious exterior shots.

Interestingly, Hive covered in snow appear to be the primary antagonists with this expansion after the main campaign focused on the Cabal and Curse of Osiris spent most of its time with the Vex. This is especially true with a new mode called “Hive Escalation Protocol.”

New Mode

This new mode appears to have Guardians defend a Warmind-styled tower against waves of charging Hive. A quick gameplay snippet showed the “Escalation Protocol” mission along with the task to “Clear the Hive before time expires.” There is also a level indicator plus a countdown clock and symbols that possibly indicate progression to a boss fight.

The original Destiny added wave-based modes like Prison of Elders, Court of Oryx, and Archon’s Forge via expansions. These were all limited in the number of waves players could try to survive before needing to restart the event, so it will be interesting to see if Bungie sticks with this formula or offers more waves. Another point of interest will be if the loot offered will be enough to encourage players to return to the event repeatedly.

New Loot

New weapons from Legendary to Exotics will be on the table to be revealed as well. The Destiny 2: Warmind teaser trailer confirms the Suros Regime Exotic Auto Rifle will make its first appearance since Destiny 1. How many weapons and pieces of armor will be new versus recycled from the previous game?

The end of the teaser trailer hints at a possible new weapon that can be picked up from the battlefield, similar to the flaming ax from Destiny: Rise of Iron. A Hunter is shown wielding a staff that appears to be infused with Siva. The character slams the staff on the ground to deliver massive damage to surrounding enemies.

The Destiny 2: Warmind expansion and update 1.2.0 are scheduled to be released on May 8 to PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Bungie has confirmed all Crucible maps in the expansion will be available to all players in matchmaking activities whether they have purchased the DLC or not. Additionally, changes to how enemy difficulty scales will be included.