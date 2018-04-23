Grand Prairie IKEA: Armed Gunman Killed In Standoff With Police Near Dallas-Fort Worth

Fortunately, no customers were injured at the Grand Prairie IKEA.

The Grand Prairie, Texas, IKEA was subjected to a terrifying gunman — but not for long.

The Dallas Morning News is reporting that the standoff — which is currently making national headlines — at the Grand Prairie IKEA began at 1:30 p.m. local time, when a passerby called the police and requested a wellness check at the furniture store.

According to the passerby, he saw someone slumped over in his car and was concerned about his welfare.

When police approached the person in his car, he pulled a weapon.

That’s when the police retreated and opened fire, killing the man almost instantly.

Grand Prairie police Chief Steve Dye said that his officers tried “peaceful means” to end the standoff, but when the gunman wouldn’t disengage, the police had no choice but to return fire.

Dye also claimed that it was hard to tell whether the man, whose identity has not been released, died as a result of being fired upon by police or whether he died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. It is presumed that an autopsy will reveal the details. The gunman’s motive has not yet been determined.

NBC is reporting that the gunman drove to the back of the Grand Prairie IKEA store, but that the customers were not at risk.

No other people were injured in the standoff.

#BREAKING – Police are involved a standoff with an armed person near the entrance to the new IKEA store in Grand Prairie. WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/xE9NRKMoCT pic.twitter.com/dWNSSh1R7n — Larry Collins (@LarryNBC5) April 23, 2018

Several customers “live-tweeted” during the standoff, and one customer in the Grand Prairie IKEA even took a picture of the customers all huddled in the basement of the store.

IKEA went into immediate lockdown when the gunfight started, but the man has been confirmed to not have any ties to that local IKEA or to any other IKEA.

The Grand Prairie police also took to Twitter to live-tweet the takedown as it was happening, as well.

Authorities in Grand Prairie, Texas, are involved with an armed person near the entrance of an IKEA store. Police confirmed that it is not an active shooter situation. No injuries or fatalities have been reported. https://t.co/NWquZxXqz9 — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) April 23, 2018

However, it’s interesting to note that the Grand Prairie IKEA didn’t make national news — or a Twitter trending topic — because, according to a local newscaster, “gun violence has become an everyday part of our life.”

More updates will be given on the Grand Prairie IKEA shooting as we receive them.