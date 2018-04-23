Kate Middleton Channeled Princess Diana In Tribute As She Left Hospital With New Baby, A Tradition For Kate

Duchess Kate has made a habit of paying tribute to her late mother-in-law when introducing her babies to the world.

On Monday, the Duchess of Cambridge welcomed her third child in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital. She held her new baby boy and stood beside Prince William to introduce the baby to the world — and as People magazine pointed out, she also appeared to pay tribute to William’s mother, Princess Diana.

In her appearance, which came just seven hours after she gave birth, Kate Middleton wore a red dress and white collar, which was almost identical to the outfit Princess Diana wore when she first introduced Prince Harry to the world.

As the report noted, Kate Middleton has made it a habit of paying tribute to her late mother-in-law when making appearances with her new babies.

“When she gave birth to Prince George in 2013, Kate wore another outfit inspired by Diana: A blue polka-dot Jenny Packham dress, invoking the same print that Diana herself wore to present William to the world in 1982,” the report noted.

As so often happens with Kate Middleton, her appearance led to a huge rush of attention for the outfit itself. As People magazine pointed out, the dress is by one of Kate’s favorites, Jenny Packham (and the magazine is already sharing some look-alikes here and here).

The pictures of Kate Middleton side-by-side with Princess Diana went viral, with many commending Duchess Kate for paying tribute to the woman she was never able to meet. Though Princess Diana died in a car crash more than a decade before Kate and William would marry, her influence carried on in her son’s life, especially in his passion for charity.

The birth of the new royal baby has generated worldwide attention, including well-wishes from dignitaries and world leaders. Former U.S. President Barack Obama, who had become close with Prince William and Prince Harry through their charitable endeavors, sent a message congratulating the royal couple on their new baby.

Barack and I are thrilled to congratulate The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their newest arrival! We hope to meet him soon for a Kensington Palace pajama party. I’ll wear my robe! pic.twitter.com/9zR7M049HR — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) April 23, 2018

While many have been touched by Kate Middleton’s tribute to Princess Diana, there are still plenty of questions about the new baby. Duchess Kate and Prince William have not yet shared details about the baby boy, including his name.