Khloe Kardashian Medically Cleared To Leave Houston But Still ‘Torn’ On Tristan Thompson Reports ‘People’

Following his cheating scandal, Khloe Kardashian is torn over how to handle her relationship with Tristan Thompson.

Its been a month of ups and downs from Khloe Kardashian following the cheating scandal that rocked her world just before the birth of her daughter, True Thompson.

As the Inquisitr reported a few weeks ago, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their first child together on April 12, following allegations and video evidence that Thompson had been cheating on Kardashian with multiple women over the span of a few months.

Since then, Kardashian has yet to release a statement on the state of the relationship between herself and Tristan, but a source close to the 33-year-old tells People that Khloe is completely torn on what to do with Thompson after finding out that he cheated on her.

“This was supposed to be the happiest time in her life, but she is still extremely disappointed with Tristan and isn’t sure she can trust him again.”

The source also tells the magazine that Khloe has already been cleared by doctors to travel, meaning she can fly back to Los Angeles with her daughter True if she wants to. But she has instead, the reality star opted to stay in Cleveland with Tristan for the time being to possibly give the relationship another shot, even though she’s torn on what to do.

Khloe feels that it isn’t quite yet time to make a final decision on her relationship and feels needs more time to figure things out. The source claims that the rest of the Kardashian clan thinks that Khloe deserves better than Tristan and they’re still very unhappy after what he did to the new mother.

On the other hand, the source also dished that Thompson really wants to make things work and be with Khloe. The NBA star is also apparently willing to get help with his infidelity issues and knows that what he did was completely wrong.

In a blog post to her website today, Khloe perhaps hinted at her current feelings over the whole situation, saying that she one of our priorities in life should be our own happiness, according to Bustle. The post on the site was titled “My Wish For All Of My Siblings.”

And though she didn’t specifically mention her current situation with Thompson, it seems as though she may have hinted at it.

As fans may recall, this isn’t the first time that Khloe has had her heart broken by a man. Former husband Lamar Odom also cheated on Kardashian numerous times when they were married.

Hopefully with time, Khloe can get past all the drama and enjoy the newest addition to her family.