Jeremy Calvert’s Girlfriend Says They’ve Been Together Longer Than Fans Realize, What About Leah Messer?

Leah Messer said she was hooking up with Jeremy Calvert just two months ago!

Was Jeremy Calvert hooking up with Leah Messer when he began dating his new girlfriend, Desiree Kibler?

Days ago, the Teen Mom 2 dad confirmed his romance with Kibler on Instagram and Kibler took to twitter, where she revealed she and Calvert had been dating together in secret for some time.

“I’ll make one statement to all the negativity, and then I’m done,” Kibler tweeted on April 22. “This has been going on longer than any of y’all know, kept it under wraps until we were ready.”

Although the exact date of the beginning of Calvert and Kibler’s romance has not yet been revealed, Messer said just two months ago that she and Calvert were still hooking up with one another. As Teen Mom 2 fans may have heard, Messer addressed her ongoing physical relationship with her former husband during an appearance on Kailyn Lowry’s podcast series, Coffee & Convos.

During the show, Messer told Lowry that while she was single and not committed to Calvert, the two of them had been hooking up with each other quite frequently for months. She even said that her complicated relationship with Calvert, and their possible reconciliation, would be a hot topic during the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2.

“I guess at first maybe I considered [getting back together with Jeremy],” Messer said. “Like, ‘If we are getting along this great, why not try it again for Addie’s sake’ but at the end of the day we weren’t happy. We didn’t do well together but we do great as friends.”

Jeremy Calvert announced his relationship with Desiree Kibler last week with an Instagram story. A couple of days later, he shared the image above of the two of them in the car. In the caption, he revealed he and his new lady were enjoying a road trip.

While Calvert has been known to be quite private with his past relationships, he has been quite vocal about the time he’s spent with Kibler since going public days ago and she’s been just as vocal on her Twitter page.

As for Messer, she hasn’t yet commented on Calvert’s new romance and it’s unclear whether or not the relationship will be seen on the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2, which premieres next month on MTV. Instead, Messer has remained focused on her three daughters, including the 4-year-old daughter she shares with Calvert, Adalynn Faith.

Teen Mom 2 Season 8B premieres on Monday, May 7 at 9 p.m.