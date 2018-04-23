Latest ‘Sister Wives’ Report Suggests That Kody And Meri Brown Are ‘In Love,’ Per ‘In Touch Weekly’

The infamous 'Sister Wives' couple recently celebrated their wedding anniversary.

Sister Wives is nothing if not an unconventional show, and the Brown family is nothing if not an unconventional set of celebrities.

So naturally, when Meri Brown — one of Kody Brown’s four “wives” — announced that she was celebrating her “anniversary,” the blogosphere immediately took notice.

That’s why In Touch Weekly picked up the story almost instantly and, per their report, the Sister Wives married-but-not-really couple is reportedly “in love” again.

Fans of the show will recall that last season, they were very candid about the “problems” they were facing in their relationship, and even suggested that they wouldn’t be lasting much longer in the “tell-all” special.

But today, Meri Brown took to her Instagram to send a sweet message to her beloved, calling him her “why” and pointing out that they had more than 25 years in with their marriage, and that Kody even went so far as to fly out to Chicago while Meri was at a LulaRoe leadership conference.

The fans, of course, flooded Meri’s Instagram with positive messages, wishing her well and expressing how “happy” they were that she and Kody were still going strong after all these years.

Fans of Sister Wives already know that the “rough patch” that happened between Meri and Kody stems back to Meri’s 2015 “catfishing scandal,” where a woman posed as a man online and tried to seduce Meri (and, for a while, it actually worked).

What’s more, per Radar Online, Kody and Meri aren’t really married. Kody actually divorced Meri years ago to make Robyn his legal wife, even though Meri was, for all intents and purposes, the first to be legally married to Kody. (Kody never legally married his other wives, Janelle and Christine.)

Kody has also said, in the past, that he doesn’t want to be intimate with Meri.

However, Meri claims that she’s sticking around with Kody because she’s known him for so many years, and that is enough for her to stick it out with him, no matter what.

It should be interesting to see how future episodes of Sister Wives showcase Kody and Meri’s rather unconventional relationship.