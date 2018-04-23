Paris Jackson Responds To ‘Concerned’ Family Members

Paris Jackson has become a celebrity to watch over the last few years. She is making a name for herself outside of her father’s shadow, something many didn’t expect her to do. Jackson was raised by Michael Jackson, and when he died, she took it hard. Since reaching adulthood, Paris has been vocal about her struggles and her relationships.

Just a few days ago, there were reports that some family members were concerned about Paris Jackson with her recent behaviors leading them to believe she was out of control. According to People, Paris Jackson took to Instagram to tell those concerned members to call her if they are worried. She mentioned speaking with her therapist who had reportedly texted her regarding the reports. Jackson insists she is fine, and there is no reason for anyone to worry about her at all.

It is no secret that Paris Jackson has battled substance abuse. She opened up about the struggle of growing up in the limelight and constantly being held to a higher standard because of her father. Being Michael Jackson’s daughter wasn’t easy, and the world had a hard time separating her from her father’s legacy. Jackson has also been up and down with relationships that have unfolded in the public eye. Currently, she is rumored to be dating a famous female celebrity, but that has only been speculated, not confirmed.

Things have been going well for Paris Jackson recently. In her earlier years, she was a bit of a rebel. There were reports of conflicts with Katherine Jackson while she was growing up, but nothing too extreme. She has been open and upfront about her battles. If nothing else, she is definitely proof that if you work hard and battle your demons, you can come out on the other side stronger than ever.

Thank you @ParisJackson you have grown to be remarkable in every aspect! Love you too sweetie!???? https://t.co/KZ7HCr13Y0 — La Toya Jackson (@latoyajackson) April 23, 2018

There is no cause for anyone to be worried about Paris Jackson. She is living her life and doing well in the process. Her clap back was something that has become a signature move for the young celebrity, one that has earned her a lot of praise from her growing fan base.