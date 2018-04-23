‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Announces Tragic Death Of Her Father On Instagram: ‘My World Has Crumbled’

Lala Kent opened up about the tragic loss of her dad on Instagram.

Lala Kent took to her Instagram account on Monday to announce some very sad news.

After a trip to Coachella with her boyfriend, Randall Emmett, and her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, including Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, Kent arrived back in Los Angeles and learned some heartbreaking news.

“Rest in paradise, my sweet dad. The world seems to be spinning much slower. I’ve never felt so lost. I’ve never felt so sad. My world has crumbled,” she wrote on April 23.

Along with the post, Kent shared a family video taken of herself, her dad, her mom, and her brother in Los Angeles.

Kent has mentioned her parents frequently in the years since she gained fame on Vanderpump Rules and made it clear that both her mother and her father are extremely proud of her and supportive of who she is. In 2016, Kent posted a message to her fans and followers on Twitter that revealed that her parents have supported her through everything and anything.

Kent also spoke of her childhood in Utah with her parents and younger brother during an interview with Heavy.

“I grew up in a very open home. We talked about literally everything- we still do, which sometimes my dad is like, okay I don’t need to know everything! My family is extremely close,” she revealed.

In other Lala Kent news, she and her boyfriend Randall Emmett are going strong after dating for over two years. As fans have seen in recent months, the couple has been traveling with one another frequently and even spending time together as a family with his two children, London and Rylee.

Prior to his romance with Kent, Emmett was married to actress Ambyr Childers.

While Kent and Childers appeared to get along during the early moments of Kent’s relationship with Emmett, Childers recently called out the Vanderpump Rules star on Instagram by sharing a number of hateful text messages sent to her by Kent and labeling Kent as a “mistress.”

As some may have seen, Kent lashed out at Childers in a series of messages after one of her and Emmett’s daughters told her something Childers had said about her. Although it wasn’t revealed what had been said, Kent blasted Childers for her alleged inability to keep a man and told her to keep her name out of her mouth.

To see more of Lala Kent, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 this every Monday at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.