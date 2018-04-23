‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Reed Demands The Truth While Jack Avoids It

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, April 24, indicate that Reed demands answers that Victoria cannot give and Jack returns to power at Jabot with Kyle hot on his heels.

According to Soaps.com, a distraught Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) demands answers from his mother, Victoria (Amelia Heinle). He just learned the somewhat unbelievable news that his dad tried to kill his grandfather and, too his surprise, his grandmother, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) confirmed it. Now, he wants to know what happened to his dad, J.T. (Thad Luckinbill). For some reason, Victoria seems incredibly confident that J.T. will never come back to Genoa City, and something about her attitude seems fishy to Reed.

Perhaps the teen can succeed where Victor (Eric Braeden) and Paul (Doug Davidson) failed, but for now, that seems unlikely. More likely than not, Reed will end up with more questions than answers based on whatever lies Victoria decides to tell him to keep her role in J.T.’s death a secret for another day.

The longer this secret festers, the harder it will be on Victoria. Plus, with Reed demanding answers, it’s only a matter of time before she begins to crack under all the pressure.

The guilt is rising this week on #YR. Don’t miss it! pic.twitter.com/4h7IvnxCMk — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 22, 2018

Eventually, Reed and his half-siblings must find out that their dad is dead, right? Of course, that assumes that J.T. really did die, which is a strong assumption in Genoa City.

Speaking of fathers, Kyle (Michael Mealor), fresh off a rejection (or rather advice to play the long game) from Victor and Newman Enterprises, looks ready to knock his dad, Jack (Peter Bergman), out of the CEO spot at Jabot. Jack knows Kyle is out to get him, so he brings Billy (Jason Thompson) back into the fold at Jabot to help bolster his position in the company.

With Kyle pushing to find out Dina’s (Marla Adams) deep, dark secret, Jack may find himself out at Jabot sooner than he thought possible. It appears his father isn’t John Abbott either, which makes neither he nor Kyle an Abbott by blood. That bombshell would undoubtedly rock Jack’s world and push him into a dark place that he may never find his way out of.