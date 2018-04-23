‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Here’s A Breakdown Of The Cast’s Salaries, Per ‘Culturess’

Not all the 'Avengers: Infinity War' cast members made the same salary.

After the rousing success of Marvel’s Black Panther, the executives at Walt Disney Studios — the parent company of Marvel — decided to budget a staggering $1 billion for Avengers: Infinity War. Naturally, these types of superhero movies have a number of expenses and, as their promotional efforts are proving, a lot of that money is being spent on promoting the film. However, the big question that everyone has is that of one: How much are the actors getting paid?

Culturess attempted to answer this question by providing a brief rundown of the different actors and their various paydays for their efforts on the sure-to-be-successful Avengers: Infinity War.

The outlet revealed that the $1 billion bank-breaking budget is actually for two films: the aforementioned Infinity War and Avengers 4. So, any salaries listed were for two films, rather than one.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) has the biggest payday of the stars — he will receive $200 million for both films. This is a huge increase from his original salary of $40 million to originate the role.

What is surprising, however, is how far behind Downey’s other cast members lag.

For example, Chris Evans — who, some say, is making his final appearance as Captain America — earned a grand total of $6.9 million for the two films.

Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye, is earning $6.1 million for his efforts, and Mark Ruffalo is earning $2.8 million for portraying The Hulk.

Samuel L. Jackson, for his part, got “between $4 and $6 million” for both films, for his portrayal of Nick Fury.

Even Scarlett Johannson — who will be reprising her role of Black Widow for Avengers: Infinity War and is the highest paid female actress on the films — lags behind Downey by only receiving $20 million for her efforts.

No word on what the cast of Black Panther will be making for their participation in the films. However, the blogosphere will no doubt be keeping a close eye on all that’s going on with them, especially since they helped make Black Panther such a success for the Marvel franchise.

Avengers: Infinity War, which also stars Chris Pratt, Rosario Dawson, Elizabeth Olsen, Karen Gillan, and Brie Larson, will hit theaters on April 27.