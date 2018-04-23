Macaulay Culkin Stays ‘Home Alone’ During Christmas Season To Avoid Being Mobbed By Fans

Child actor Macaulay Culkin rose to fame after appearing in the iconic Home Alone movie franchise during the 1990s, and the films changed his life in many ways both good and bad.

For many people, Home Alone remains a Christmas movie staple that they watch each year as the holiday season rolls around. However, Vanity Fair reported, Culkin recently told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres that he typically does not watch the movie. In fact, it’s so bad that he often finds himself staying “home alone” during the Christmas season to avoid being mobbed by fans hoping to get him to recreate classic movie moments like the Home Alone face everybody associates with the film.

Culkin, now 37, appeared on Ellen’s show to promote his new Bunny Ears parody lifestyle blog and podcast.

The former child did 14 movies in about six years, reported People. Ultimately, he took nearly a decade off when he turned 14 to go to high school and simply be a regular person. After his child stardom, he made headlines for drug arrests and shockingly gaunt pictures. However, during his Ellen appearance, he looked happy and healthy, and he appears to have moved past the drug rumors that plagued him in the earlier part of his adult life.

These days, Culkin still enjoys living off the money he worked so hard to make as a child star in all those movies. He said that it allows him to pursue his interests, but that he can treat things more like hobbies instead of having to work hard to put food on the table each day.

Of course, he’s no stranger to hardship either because he’s one of seven children, and for a time, he and his siblings along with his parents lived in a small apartment with little privacy stacked on top of each other in bunk beds. Ultimately, in 1995, his parents divorced, which led to a long estrangement between Culkin and his father.

His recent visit to the Ellen show marks the first time Culkin appeared on the talk show, and the pair seemed to get along famously during the interview.